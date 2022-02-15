GRI vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 6

Griffins (GRI) will take on Zagreb Sokol (ZAS) in the sixth match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Tuesday, February 15, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Griffin's confidence will be high following their first victory against the Brigade.

They set a huge target of 129 runs thanks to a strong performance by their batters. The bowlers then backed up their batters to restrict the opposition.

Zagreb Sokol will face a formidable challenge when it comes to stopping Griffins, so we can expect a thrilling match.

GRI vs ZAS Probable Playing XIs

GRI XI

Luke Le Tissier (c), Damian Wallen, Jason Martin (wk), Adam Martel, Jordan Martel, David Hooper, Glenn Le Tissier, DL Messurier, Luke Bichard, Adam Wakeford, Dane Mullen.

ZAS XI

Jared Newton, Dan Lazaride (c), Nils Gornall, Sohail Ahmed, Sam Houghton (wk), MD Shaikat, Wasal Kamal, Ornob Masum, Arpit Shukla, Ahmed Ullah, Mark Davies.

Match Details

Match: Griffins vs Zagreb Sokol, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 15, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly, with some early movement for pacers. Batting first would be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Today's GRI vs ZAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Le Tissier: In his short 16-run knock in the previous game, Tissier looked in great rhythm. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

David Hooper: Hooper is an experienced batter in his team and has scored 166 runs at an average of 8.73. He also has 21 wickets against his name. His all-round abilities make him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Luke Le Tissier: Luke is one of the best all-rounders in this competition. He is a dependable player and the last match he played saw him in fantastic form, scoring 50 runs and taking four wickets.

He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game as well.

Bowlers

MD Shaikat: He is a must-pick from the bowling department. Shaikat took two wickets in his previous game.

Three best players to pick in GRI vs ZAS Dream11 prediction team

Arpit Shukla (ZAS).

Jordan Martel (GRI).

Daniel Lazarides (ZAS).

Key stats for GRI vs ZAS Dream11 prediction team

Adam Martel - 198 runs and 12 wickets in his last 20 games; batting average: 9.9.

Jared Newton – 137 runs and four wickets in his last five games; batting average: 27.4.

Jordan Martel - 21 runs and seven wickets in his last four games; bowling average: 10.37.

GRI vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction

GRI vs ZAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Le Tissier, David Hooper, Sohail Ahmed, Dan Lazaride, Luke Le Tissier, Jordan Martel, Jared Newton, Adam Martel, Luke Bichard, MD Shaikat, Adam Wakeford.

Captain: Luke Le Tissier. Vice-captain: David Hooper

GRI vs ZAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Martin, David Hooper, Sohail Ahmed, Dan Lazaride, Luke Le Tissier, Jordan Martel, Arpit Shukla, Jared Newton, Luke Bichard, MD Shaikat, Adam Wakeford.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Luke Le Tissier. Vice-captain: Jared Newton.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar