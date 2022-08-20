GS vs BDT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022, Quarterfinal 1

Global Stars (GS) will take on BD Tigers XI (BDT) in the first quarterfinal of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 on Saturday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia.

The Stars are one of the strongest teams in this year's competition, winning two of their last three games. BD Tigers, meanwhile, have performed exceptionally well in the group stage, winning two of their last three games.

BD Tigers will look to seal their place in the the semifinals, but the Stars are in top form and expected to thwart their ambitions.

GS vs BDT Probable Playing XIs

GS

Muhammad Faisal (c), Amir Khan, Ajeb Khan, Aslam Khan Malik, Nasir Abbas, Waqar Haider, Mohsan Idrees, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohamad Amin Hussain, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Fahad Hussain

BDT

Md Shahidur Rahman (c), Samsul Haque, Hamzah Bin, Muhammad Irfan, Anwar Zahid, Kazi Tahmid, Gazi Md Rubel, Md Lutfur Pervej, Mojibor Mia, Muhammad Badrul Naim (wk), Arief Yusof

Match Details

Match: GS vs BDT, MCA T20 Cup 2022, Quarterfinal 1

Date and Time: August 20, 2022; 7:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The UKM-YSD Cricket Oval pitch is batting-friendly. Spinners must bowl in the right areas to get any support, while the pacers could have some help early on.

GS vs BDT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Hazalan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. He smashed 37 off 26 balls in the last game against BJSS.

Batters

A Khan and M Shahidur are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. Aslam Khan Malik is another good pick. He smashed 59 off 33 balls in the last game against UF.

All-rounders

N Abbas and F Asri are the two best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Amir Khan Malik is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top two Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are A Zahid and M Amin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games and are expected to bowl well at the death. A Yusof is another good pick.

Three top players to pick in GS vs BDT Dream11 prediction team

A Khan (GS)

A Zahid (BDT)

N Abbas (GS)

GS vs BDT: Key stats for Dream11 team

Amir Khan Malik - 47 runs and 4 wickets

M Amin - 21 runs and 3 wickets

N Abbas - 123 runs and 2 wickets

Global Stars vs BD Tigers XI Dream11 Prediction (MCA T20 Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Hazalan, Aslam Khan Malik, A Khan, M Shahidur, Amir Khan Malik, S Haque, F Asri, N Abbas, M Amin, A Zahid, A Yusof.

Captain: A Khan. Vice Captain: N Abbas.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Hazalan, Aslam Khan Malik, A Khan, M Shahidur, Amir Khan Malik, S Haque, F Asri, N Abbas, M Amin, A Zahid, M Qaisar.

Captain: A Khan. Vice Captain: A Zahid.

