GS vs BJSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022, Match 21

Global Stars (GS) will take on Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) in the 21st match of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, August 6.

The Global Stars have played two MCA T20 Cup 2022 games so far, winning and losing one apiece. Bukit Jalil Sports School, meanwhile, have played just one match so far, recording a 19-run win over the Lanka Lions.

GS vs BJSS Probable Playing 11 today

Global Stars: Ammar Hazalan (wk), Amir Khan Malik, Mohsan Idrees (c), Ajeb Khan, Nasir Abbas, Muhammad Faisal, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohsin Iqbal, Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Muhammad Qaisar, Abdulla Shahid.

Bukit Jalil Sports School: Wan Muhammad (wk), Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Akmal Ahmad, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Sachinu Hettige, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Akram Malik, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman (c), Muhammad Azhar.

Match Details

GS vs BJSS, Match 21, MCA T20 Cup 2022

Date & Time: August 6th 2022, 7 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But the pacers could find some assistance with the new ball, making for an even contest between the bat and ball.

Today’s GS vs BJSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wan Muhammad can contribute with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik has been in top form with the bat in the MCA T20 Cup 2022, amassing 89 runs at a strike rate of 197.78.

All-rounders

Ajeb Khan has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 271.43 in addition to taking five wickets.

Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar scored 47 runs and returned with figures of 2/20 in his side's opening match.

Bowler

Muhammad Luqman Hakimi was superb in the last game, picking up four wickets for only 19 runs in his four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in GS vs BJSS Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajeb Khan (GS): 289 points

Nasir Abbas (GS): 182 points

Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik (GS): 147 points

Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar (BJSS): 137 points

Muhammad Luqman Hakimi (BJSS): 134 points

Important stats for GS vs BJSS Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajeb Khan: 76 runs & 5 wickets

Nasir Abbas: 104 runs & 1 wicket

Aslam Khan: 89 runs

Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar: 47 runs & 2 wickets

Muhammad Luqman Hakimi: 4 wickets

GS vs BJSS Dream11 Prediction (MCA T20 Cup 2022)

Dream11 Team for Global Stars vs Bukit Jalil Sports School - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wan Muhammad, Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Mohsan Idrees, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Amir Khan Malik, Ajeb Khan, Nasir Abbas, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Muhammad Qaisar, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Akram Malik.

Captain: Ajeb Khan. Vice-captain: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar.

Dream11 Team for Global Stars vs Bukit Jalil Sports School - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wan Muhammad, Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik, Mohsan Idrees, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Ajeb Khan, Nasir Abbas, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Muhammad Qaisar, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi.

Captain: Muhammad Luqman Hakimi. Vice-captain: Nasir Abbas.

