GS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022, Match 6

Global Stars will take on Royal Warriors in the sixth match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Global Stars have been on a roll this season. They have played two matches so far and have won both those games. The Global Stars are on top of the table in the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation and will be expected to sustain that winning momentum. Meanwhile, the Royal Warriors have also been in great form where they’ve won both their matches thus far. They occupy the second spot in the table and this could prove to be an exciting contest between two in-form sides.

GS vs ROW Probable Playing 11 Today

GS XI

Muhammad Faisal©, Muhammad Qaisar, Virandeep Singh, Mohsan Idrees, Waqar Haider, Ajeb Khan, Amir Khan, Abdulla Shahid, Qadeer Ahmed(wk), Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Arshad Mehmood

ROW XI

Senthil Manickam, Thomas Bernando, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Niraj Abeytheera, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon(wk), Devendiran Paramanantham, Krishna Chaitanya Varma©, Surendra Reddy, Lavakumar Deergasi, Syed Aziz

Match Details

GS vs ROW, MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 19th March, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be favorable to batters. High scores are pretty common at this venue and bowlers need to keep their wits about themselves in order to outfox their opponents. Batting first is the ideal option after winning the toss.

Today’s GS vs ROW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Having H Singh Sekhon as the wicket-keeper is a bit of a no-brainer. He is great behind the stumps and has scored 73 runs in the two matches so far.

Batters

M Idrees is expected to do plenty of talking with the bat. He has amassed 106 runs in two matches and will be eyeing another big knock here.

All-rounders

A Khan Malik is a wonderful all-rounder who has been on top of his game so far. He has scored 24 runs and has also wreaked havoc with the ball, picking up nine wickets. He will be a fantastic captaincy candidate for your GS vs ROW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

V Singh is in jaw-dropping form at the moment. After missing the first match, he more than made amends for it with a knock of 128 runs in the last match.

S Aziz is another interesting player who can fetch a lot of fantasy points. He scored 27 runs and took two wickets in the previous match.

Bowlers

S Reddy has picked up two wickets in the competition and will be hoping to return to form following a poor showing in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in GS vs ROW Dream11 prediction team

A Khan Malik (GS) – 340 points

V Singh (GS) – 182 points

S Hameed Sahib (ROW) – 167 points

M Idrees (GS) – 156 points

H Singh Sekhon (ROW) – 148 points

Important stats for GS vs ROW Dream11 prediction team

A Khan Malik: 24 runs and 9 wickets

V Singh: 128 runs

M Idrees: 106 runs

S Hameed Sahib: 11 runs and 5 wickets

S Aziz: 27 runs and 2 wickets

GS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction Today

GS vs ROW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Singh Sekhon, M Idrees, S Manickram Rajendran, W Haider, A Khan Malik, V Singh, S Hameed Sahib, S Aziz, S Reddy, L Deergasi, M Qaisar

Captain: A Khan Malik, Vice-Captain: V Singh

GS vs ROW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Singh Sekhon, M Idrees, S Manickram Rajendran, D Paramanantham, A Khan Malik, V Singh, S Hameed Sahib, S Aziz, S Reddy, L Deergasi, M Qaisar

Captain: S Aziz, Vice-Captain: M Idrees

