GS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 9

The Global Stars (GS) will lock horns with the Royal Warriors (ROW) in the ninth match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The Global Stars have won three out of their four games and are currently placed atop the points table. They defeated the KL Stars by 51 runs in their previous match. The Royal Warriors, meanwhile, have also managed to win three out of four fixtures and are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings. They lost their last match against the Tamco Warriors by six runs.

GS vs ROW Probable Playing 11 Today

GS XI

Muhammad Faisal (C), Muhammad Qaisar, Virandeep Singh, Mohsan Idrees, Waqar Haider, Ajeb Khan, Amir Khan Malik, Abdulla Shahid, Qadeer Ahmed (WK), Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Arshad Mehmood.

ROW XI

Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Thomas Bernando, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Niraj Abeytheera, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon (WK), Devendiran Paramanantham, Krishna Chaitanya Varma (C), Surendra Reddy, Lavakumar Deergasi, Syed Aziz.

Match Details

GS vs ROW, MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 9

Date and Time: 22nd March 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games at the venue being 139 runs.

Today’s GS vs ROW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Harinderjit Singh Sekhon: Sekhon has scored 147 runs at a strike rate of 96.71 in four matches. He can be the perfect pick from the wicket-keeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Mohsan Idrees: Idrees has hammered 163 runs at a strike rate of 149.54 in four matches and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Senthil Manickam Rajendran: Rajendran has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 117.89 in four matches.

All-rounders

Syed Aziz: Aziz has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.82 in three matches, while also scoring 79 runs.

Amir Khan Malik: Malik has scalped 14 wickets and scored 86 runs in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Bowlers

Muhammad Qaisar: Qaisar has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 7.40. He will lead the Global Stars' bowling attack on Tuesday.

Abraham Joseph Cherian: Cherian has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.70 in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in GS vs ROW Dream11 prediction team

Amir Khan Malik (GS) - 618 points

Syed Aziz (ROW) - 446 points

Virandeep Singh (GS) - 406 points

Harinderjit Singh Sekhon (ROW) - 260 points

Mohsan Idrees (GS) - 243 points

Important Stats for GS vs ROW Dream11 prediction team

Amir Khan Malik: 86 runs and 14 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 102.38 and ER - 6.85

Syed Aziz: 79 runs and 9 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 146.30 and ER - 6.82

Virandeep Singh: 212 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 159.40 and ER - 2.75

Harinderjit Singh Sekhon: 147 runs in 4 matches; SR - 96.71

Mohsan Idrees: 163 runs in 4 matches; SR - 149.54

GS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Clubs Invitation)

GS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Mohsan Idrees, Waqar Haider, Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Virandeep Singh, Amir Khan Malik, Syed Aziz, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Muhammad Qaisar, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Surendra Reddy.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Amir Khan Malik.

GS vs ROW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Mohsan Idrees, Waqar Haider, Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Virandeep Singh, Amir Khan Malik, Syed Aziz, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Muhammad Qaisar, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Niraj Abeytheera.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh.

