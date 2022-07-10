GSG vs SDR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League T20 2022, Match 32

The Golden State Grizzlies will take on the San Diego Surf Riders in the 32nd match of the Minor League T20 2022 at Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex in Morgan Hill on Sunday.

The Golden State Grizzlies have had a wonderful campaign so far. They have won four of their five matches this season in the Western Division. With eight points, they are second in the table and will be looking to continue with the same momentum.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Surf Raiders have had a poor campaign and have been unable to leave their mark. They have won one of their four matches and are sixth in the standings.

They have only two points to their account.

GSG vs SDR Probable Playing 11 Today

GSG XI

Sami Aslam (c), Karan Chandel (wk), Zia Shahzad, Shivam Mishra, Hammad Azam, Mohit Nataraj, Aditya Srinivas, Abheyender Singh, Ehsan Adil, Sheryar Khan, Sohan Bhat.

SDR XI

Greg Hay (c), Sri Krishna Anantha Raju, Kakani Harish, Nikhil Dutta, Abhinay Reddy, Adnesh Tondale, Zubair Murad, Samson Bhatti, Vedant Jain, Devam Srivastava, Iftikhar Ahmed (wk)

Match Details

GSG vs SVS, Minor League T20 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: July 10, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex, Morgan Hill

Pitch Report

The pitch is well balanced and is equally supportive to both bowlers and batters. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball here.

Today's GSG vs SDR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Chandel is a wonderful choice for the wicket-keeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He is expected to pile up runs here.

Batters

S Aslam will be looking to make a mark here with his bat. He scored 26 runs in the last match but needs to improve his strike rate of 89.66.

All-rounders

E Adil has been in incredible form. He scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 and also picked up two wickets. He could be considered as a multiplier choice for your GSG vs SDR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

S Khan picked up a wicket in the last game. He will be looking to repeat his heroics and also keep a check on the economy rate.

Top 5 best players to pick in GSG vs SDR Dream11 prediction team

E Adil (GSG) – 91 points

M Nataraj (GSG) – 63 points

M Shahzad (GSG) – 56 points

S Khan (GSG) – 38 points

S Aslam (GSG) – 34 points

Important stats for GSG vs SDR Dream11 prediction team

E Adil: 20 runs and 2 wickets in the last match

M Nataraj: 23 runs and 1 wicket in the last match

M Shahzad: 16 runs and 1 wicket in the last match

S Khan: 1 wicket in the last match

S Aslam: 26 runs in the last match

GSG vs SDR Dream11 Prediction Today

GSG vs SDR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Chandel, S Aslam, H Azam, G Hay, E Adil, M Nataraj, M Shahzad, A Reddy, S Khan, K Harish, N Dutta

Captain: E Adil Vice-Captain: M Shahzad

GSG vs SDR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Chandel, S Aslam, H Azam, M Kain, E Adil, M Nataraj, S Mishra, A Reddy, S Khan, K Harish, N Dutta

Captain: H Azam Vice-Captain: S Aslam.

