GSY-U19 vs ITA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier, Match 12

The 12th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will see Guernsey Under 19 (GSY-U19) squaring off against Italy Under 19 (ITA-U19) at the Sportpark Westvliet in Hague on Thursday, August 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GSY-U19 vs ITA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Guernsey Under 19 have won one of their last three matches. Italy Under 19, too, have won one of their last three matches of the season.

Guernsey Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Italy Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GSY-U19 vs ITA-U19 Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will be played on August 10 at the Sportpark Westvliet in Hague. The game is set to start at 2:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GSY-U19 vs ITA-U19, Match 12

Date and Time: 10th August 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, Hague

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

GSY-U19 vs ITA-U19 Form Guide

GSY-U19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

ITA-U19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

GSY-U19 vs ITA-U19 Probable Playing XI

GSY-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

D Thomas, J Marshall, W Stewart, H Duke, O Clapham, C Birch, M Thomas, F Ridgwick (wk), M Johnson (c), A Merrien, B Carre

ITA-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

M Giaconi, K Jayasekera, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi (c), S Arachchige, Musharraf Muzaffar, Pathirage Sadev (wk), M Alagiyawadu, A Hapuarchchige, Gurpreet Singh-III, Numan Irfan, Babar Azan

GSY-U19 vs ITA-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Jayawardena

R Jayawardena is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. F Ridgwick is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Duke

G Longo and H Duke are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Thomas played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Arachchige

C Forshaw and S Arachchige are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Ross is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Hapuarchchige

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Johnson and A Hapuarchchige. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Irfan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GSY-U19 vs ITA-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Arachchige

S Arachchige will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 188 points in the last two matches.

M Ross

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick M Ross as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 181 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for GSY-U19 vs ITA-U19, Match 12

C Forshaw

M Ross

S Arachchige

G Singh

H Duke

Guernsey Under 19 vs Italy Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Guernsey Under 19 vs Italy Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Jayawardena

Batters: G Longo, H Duke

All-rounders: C Forshaw, C Birch, M Ross, G Singh, S Arachchige, M Thomas

Bowlers: A Hapuarchchige, H Johnson

Guernsey Under 19 vs Italy Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Jayawardena

Batters: G Longo, H Duke, M Giaconi

All-rounders: C Forshaw, M Ross, G Singh, S Arachchige

Bowlers: A Hapuarchchige, H Johnson, M Alagiyawadu