GSY-U19 vs NED-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier, Match 4

The fourth match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will see Guernsey Under 19 (GSY-U19) square off against the Netherlands Under 19 (NED-U19) at the Sportpark Thurlede in Schiedam on Monday, August 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GSY-U19 vs NED-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. The Netherlands Under 19 has various in-form players who can help them win the tournament.

Guernsey Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but the Netherlands Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GSY-U19 vs NED-U19 Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will be played on August 7 at the Sportpark Thurlede in Schiedam. The game is set to take place at 2.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GSY-U19 vs NED-U19, Match 4

Date and Time: August 07, 2023, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Thurlede, Schiedam

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters would be able to score on this pitch if they spend some time in the middle. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

GSY-U19 vs NED-U19 Form Guide

GSY-U19 - Will be playing their first match

NED-U19 - Will be playing their first match

GSY-U19 vs NED-U19 Probable Playing XI

GSY-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Fintan Ridgwick (wk), Harry Duke, Dan Thomas, William Stewart, Joeseph Marshall, Charlie Forshaw, Charlie Birch, Marcus Thomas, Blake Carre, Harry Johnson, and Max Johnson.

NED-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Cedric de Lange (wk), Martijn Scholte, Nirav Kulkarni, Aryan Ashraf, Michael Molenaar, Teun Kloppenburg, Samir Butt, Roman Harhangi, Udit Nashier, Gert Swanepoel, and Teun Leijer.

GSY-U19 vs NED-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C De Lange

C De Lange is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. F Ridgwick is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Duke

N Kulkarni and H Duke are the two best batters to picks for the Dream11 team. D Thomas played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Butt

C Forshaw and S Butt are the two best all-rounders from this section for the Dream11 team. They are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Kloppenburg is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

T Leijer

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Leijer and G Swanepoel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Carre is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GSY-U19 vs NED-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Butt

S Butt will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

C Forshaw

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Forshaw as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for GSY-U19 vs NED-U19, Match 4

C Forshaw

S Butt

T Leijer

D Thomas

T Kloppenburg

Guernsey Under 19 vs Netherlands Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Guernsey Under 19 vs Netherlands Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C De Lange, F Ridgwick

Batters: D Thomas, N Kulkarni, H Duke

All-rounders: C Forshaw, T Kloppenburg, S Butt

Bowlers: B Carre, T Leijer, G Swanepoel

Guernsey Under 19 vs Netherlands Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C De Lange

Batters: D Thomas, N Kulkarni, H Duke

All-rounders: C Forshaw, T Kloppenburg, S Butt, M Thomas, C Birch

Bowlers: B Carre, T Leijer