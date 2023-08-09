GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier, Match 9

The ninth match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will see Guernsey Under 19 (GSY-U19) squaring off against Norway Under 19 (NOR-U19) at the Sportpark Westvliet in Hague on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of the exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream11 Prediction.

Guernsey Under-19 have are yet to win a game in the tournament, losing two in two. Norway Under-19, on the other hand, have won one of their two matches.

Although Guernsey-Under 19 will be desperate to open their account, Norway Under-19 will start as the favorites.

GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19 Match Details

The ninth match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will be played on August 9 at the Sportpark Westvliet in Hague. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19, Match 9

Date and Time: 9th August 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, Hague

GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19 Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters with the technique will be able to score freely. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19 Form Guide

GSY-U19 - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

NOR-U19 - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19 Probable Playing XI

GSY-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

D Thomas, J Marshall, W Stewart, H Duke, O Clapham, C Birch, m Thomas, F Ridgwick (wk), M Johnson (c), A Merrien, B Carre

NOR-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Z Malik (c), M Warriach, Chaudhary Usman Akram, A Ellahi, J Ali, S Saeed, M Shahid, N Jhadav, A Ahmed (wk), B Patekhel, I Chaudhary

GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahmed

A Ahmed is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of playing a big knock. F Ridgwick is another good wicketkeeper pick for today's match.

Batters

H Duke

A Tanha and H Duke are the two best batters for the GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream 11 fantasy team. Z Malik played exceptionally well in the last series and is a good pick for today's game.

All-rounders

C Usman

C Forshaw and C Usman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Shahid is another good pick for today's game.

Bowlers

B Patekhel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Singh and B Patekhel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to operate in death overs. B Carre is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

C Usman

C Usman will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

J Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Ali as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for GSY-U19 vs NOR-U19, Match 9

C Forshaw

J Ali

C Usman

A Tanha

H Duke

Guernsey Under-19 vs Norway Under-19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Guernsey Under-19 vs Norway Under-19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Guernsey Under-19 vs Norway Under-19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: A Ahmed, F Ridgwick

Batters: A Tanha, Z Malik, H Duke (vc)

All-rounders: C Forshaw, C Usman (c), C Birch, M Shahid

Bowlers: B Carre, B Patekhel

Guernsey Under-19 vs Norway Under-19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Guernsey Under-19 vs Norway Under-19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicket-keeper: F Ridgwick

Batters: A Tanha, Z Malik, H Duke

All-rounders: C Forshaw, C Usman (c), J Ali (vc), M Shahid

Bowlers: B Carre, B Patekhel, S Singh