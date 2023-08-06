GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC U19 Men's Europe Qualifier match – August 6, 2023

The Guernsey U19s (GSY-U19) will face off against the Scotland U19s (SCO-U19) in the third match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier match on Sunday.

The Scotland U19 team will kick off their campaign against the Guernsey U19 team in the Qualifiers. The Scots are one of the favourites to clinch the Qualification and they are expected to provide tough competition hosts Netherlands. With only the team that tops the table clinching qualification, the Scotland U19 team will be eager to outperform the Guernsey U19 team to stay in the hunt.

On the other hand, while the Guernsey U19 team will begin this contest as the underdogs, they have the talent to challenge the strong Scotland U19 team. The team will depend on all-rounders like Harry Duke to help them do well in this contest.

Here are the captaincy and vice-captaincy picks for the GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 clash.

#3 Bahadar Esakhiel (SCO-U19)- 8 Credits

Bahadar Esakhiel is one of the important players in the Scotland U19 team. The 17-year-old all-rounder, who began to play cricket only in 2018, has improved a lot in recent times and is coming into the tournament after a successful domestic season with the M8 Driving Ferguslie team in the Western Premiership 1 tournament, during which he notched up three half-centuries.

#2 Harry Duke (GSY-U19)- 8 Credits

Harry Duke is one of the young talents to watch out for in this Qualifier. The all-rounder has represented Surrey age-group cricket over the years and is expected to lead the attack for the Guernsey U19 team.

Duke represents the Wanderers team in the Guernsey domestic competition. In the recent Odey Wealth League, he notched up 128 runs in four innings and also bagged two wickets.

#1 Ibrahim Faisal (SCO U19) 7 Credits

Ibrahim Faisal can be backed mainly for his current form. In the ongoing U18 County One Day Cup, he opened the innings for the Scotland U18 team against the Yorkshire CCC Academy U18 team and notched up 71 runs. The knock had 11 boundaries.

Faisal is handy with the ball as well and is expected to lead the Scotland U19 team from the front in this Qualifier.