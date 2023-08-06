GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ICC U19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier

Guernsey U19 (GSY-U19) will take on Scotland U19 (SCO-U19) in the third match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier at the Sportpark Thurlede in Schiedam on Sunday, August 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match for both teams in this tournament. The two teams will be looking to get off to a winning start in order to start off their campaign on a winning note.

GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Match Details

The third match of the ICC U10 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will be played on August 6 at the Sportpark Thurlede in Schiedam. The match will commence at 2.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19, Match 3, ICC U19 CWC Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: August 6, 2023, Sunday; 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Thurlede, Schiedam

GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable Playing XIs

GSY-U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GSY-U19 Probable Playing XI

F Ridgwick, H Duke, D Thomas, W Stewart, J Marshall, C Forshaw, C Birch, M Thomas, B Carre, H Johnson, and M Johnson.

SCO-U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SCO-U19 Probable Playing XI

O Gould, L Fischer Keogh, B Esakhiel, U Ahmad, J Dunk, M Jones, A Hegde, Q Khan, N Koteeswaran, I Faisal, and L Briggs.

GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - F Ridgwick

F Ridgwick is a stable top-order batter and is pretty good behind the stumps. Ridgwick will be a good choice from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter - B Esakhiel

B Esakhiel is an aggressive top-order batter. He can score quick runs and pick up some good points at the beginning of the match.

All-rounder - C Forshaw

C Forshaw can contribute with both the bat and the ball. He can be a valuable player in fantasy contests as he can pick up points in both innings of the match.

Bowler - Q Khan

Q Khan can be a lethal bowler. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and that makes Khan a very crucial pick in the match.

GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

C Forshaw

C Forshaw can be pretty valuable for the team. He has the ability to change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball and that makes him one of the best bets as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

M Jones

Mackenzie Jones is an all-rounder who is a crucial bowler and also a pretty handy batter lower down the order. He can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19, Match 3

F Ridgwick

B Esakhiel

C Forshaw

M Jones

Q Khan

GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a good one for bowling. Bowlers and all-rounders who can bowl their full quota of overs will be the best picks for the match.

GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: O Gould, F Ridgwick

Batters: B Esakhiel, U Ahmad, H Duke

All-rounders: M Jones, C Birch, C Forshaw

Bowlers: Q Khan, N Koteeswaran, H Johnson

GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

