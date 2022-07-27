GSY vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 9

Guernsey (GSY) will take on Austria (AUT) in the ninth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Wednesday, July 27.

Both teams have won their first two games and will be keen to extend their winning streak. While Guernsey have beaten Bulgaria and Luxembourg, Austria have thrashed Luxembourg and Slovenia.

GSY vs AUT Probable Playing 11 today

Guernsey: Isaac Damarell, Luke Le Tissier, Josh Butler (c), Matthew Stokes, Jason Martin (wk), Ben Ferbrache, William Peatfield, David Hooper, Anthony Stokes, Luke Bichard, Tom Nightingale.

Austria: Habib Ahmadzai, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Armaan Randhawa, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Mark Simpson Parker (wk), Aqib Javed Iqbal, Sahel Zadran, Amit Nathwani, Abdullah Akbarjan.

Match Details

GSY vs AUT, Match 9, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B

Date & Time: July 27th 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The track at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is usually a good one to bat on, with 139, 130 186 and 157 being the first-innings scores posted by teams in the tournament at the venue. Moreover, three out of the four games have been won by the teams batting first.

Today’s GSY vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jason Martin has effected four stumpings and taken a catch so far. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Batter

Iqbal Hossain has been in top form with the bat, smashing 76 runs at a strike rate of 237.50 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B.

All-rounders

Shahil Momin has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 34 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy of 4.12.

David Hooper hasn't got going with the bat, but has taken four wickets an economy rate of 5.50.

Bowlers

Sahel Zadran has claimed eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.24. He is the tournament's highest wicket-taker at the time of writing.

Top 5 best players to pick in GSY vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team

Sahel Zadran (AUT): 277 points

Shahil Momin (AUT): 159 points

David Hooper (GSY): 139 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUT): 132 points

Matthew Stokes (GSY): 115 points

Important stats for GSY vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team

Iqbal Hossain: 76 runs

Sahel Zadran: 8 wickets

Shahil Momin: 34 runs & 3 wickets

David Hooper: 4 wickets

Matthew Stokes: 48 runs & 1 wicket

GSY vs AUT Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B)

Dream11 Team for Guernsey vs Austria - ICC Mens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jason Martin, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Tom Nightingale, Shahil Momin, David Hooper, Matthew Stokes, Amit Nathwani, Sahel Zadran, Anthony Stokes.

Captain: Sahel Zadran. Vice-captain: David Hooper.

Dream11 Team for Guernsey vs Austria - ICC Mens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Martin, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Tom Nightingale, Shahil Momin, Aqib Javed Iqbal, David Hooper, Matthew Stokes, Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Anthony Stokes.

Captain: Shahil Momin. Vice-captain: Matthew Stokes.

