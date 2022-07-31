GSY vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B, 3rd Place Playoff

Guernsey (GSY) will take on France (FRA) in the 3rd Place Playoff of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B on Saturday at the Kerava Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Both teams played exceptionally well in the league stage. Guernsey won three of their last four games to finish in second place in group 1. France also won three of their last four games to finish second in group 2.

Guernsey will look to reach the final, but France are a relatively better team and expected to win this contest.

GSY vs FRA Probable Playing XIs

GSY

Isaac Damarell, Luke Le Tissier, Josh Butler (c), Matthew Stokes, Jason Martin (wk), Ben Ferbrache, William Peatfield, David Hooper, Anthony Stokes, Luke Bichard, Tom Nightingale.

FRA

Gustav Mckeon, Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Zain Ahmad, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Jubaid Ahamed, Lingeswaran Canessane, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rohullah Mangal.

Match Details

Match: GSY vs FRA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B, 3rd Place Playoff.

Date and Time: July 31, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kerava Cricket Ground, Kerava.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava Cricket Ground in Kerava is batting-friendly, so batters can play big shots if they get their eye on it. Batting becomes easier in the second innings, so both teams will look to win the toss and chase.

GSY vs FRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Jackson, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicket-keeper for today's game. He bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

Le Tissier and L Benjamin are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. T Nightingale is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few games.

All-rounders

G Mckeon and M Stokes are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Amjad is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for this game are W Peatfield and A Stokes. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Mangal is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in GSY vs FRA Dream11 prediction team

G Mckeon (FRA)

M Stokes (GSY)

N Amjad (FRA).

Guernsey vs France: Key stats for Dream11 team

A Stokes - 18 runs and 6 wickets

W Peatfield - 8 wickets

G McKeon - 373 runs and 4 wickets.

Guernsey vs France Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Jackson, Le Tissier, L Benjamin, T Nightingale, N Amjad, G Mckeon, M Stokes, Z Ahmad, A Stokes, R Mangal, W Peatfield.

Captain: G Mckeon. Vice Captain: N Amjad.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Jackson, Le Tissier, L Benjamin, T Nightingale, N Amjad, G Mckeon, M Stokes, Z Ahmad, A Stokes, R Mangal, W Peatfield.

Captain: G Mckeon. Vice Captain: M Stokes.

