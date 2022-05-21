GSY vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s And Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Guernsey (GSY) will take on Jersey (JER) in the second match of the three-game T20I series at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel on Saturday.

Guernsey will be very disappointed with their performance in the last match, where they fell short of 37 runs. Their batting department needs to step up and take on some responsibility in this upcoming match. Jersey, meanwhile, will look forward to continuing their winning momentum in this match.

GSY vs JER Probable Playing 11s

GSY

Josh Butler (C), Luke Le Tissier, Isaac Damarell (WK), Matthew Stokes, Ben Ferbrache, Tom Nightingale, Anthony Stokes, David Hooper, William Peatfield, Luke Bichard, Ben Johnson.

JER

Charles Perchard (C), Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (WK), Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Julius Sumerauer, Charlie Brennan, Dominic Blampied, Daniel Birrell, Elliot Miles.

Match Details

Match: GSY vs JER, Jersey tour of Guernsey, 2nd T20I.

Date and Time: May 21, 2022; 03:15 PM IST.

Venue: King George V Sports Ground, Castel, Guernsey.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the King George V Sports Ground in Guernsey has been in favour of batters in the last few games. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, and it becomes difficult to bat on in the second half. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games being 167 runs.

Today’s GSY vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Isaac Damarell: Wicketkeeper batter Damarell was in decent form with the bat in the last game, scoring 20 runs at a strike rate of 105.26. He could be a key pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Nick Greenwood: Greenwood is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quickfire runs for his team in this game. He scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 177.77 in the first T20I.

Josh Butler: Butler didn't perform as per expectations in his last game, scoring only eight runs. However, he's a quality batter who could play a big knock in this upcoming game.

All-rounders

Harrison Carlyon: Carlyon impressed with his all-round performance in the last game, scoring 23 runs and picking up three wickets.

Matthew Stokes: Stokes could provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball on Saturday. He scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 177.77 and also picked up a wicket in his last game.

Bowlers

Anthony Stokes: He bowled pretty well in his last game, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 4.50. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Julius Sumerauer: Sumerauer scored an unbeaten half-century (54) and picked up a wicket in his last game. He's a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in GSY vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Harrison Carlyon (JER) - 149 points

Matthew Stokes (GSY) - 103 points

Anthony Stokes (GSY) - 102 points

Julius Sumerauer (JER) - 95 points

Nick Greenwood (JER) - 72 points.

Key Stats for GSY vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Harrison Carlyon: 23 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 115.00 and ER - 3.50

Matthew Stokes: 48 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 177.77 and ER - 10.25

Anthony Stokes: 5 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 45.45 and ER - 4.50

Julius Sumerauer: 54 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 168.75 and ER - 11.66

Nick Greenwood: 48 runs in 1 match; SR - 177.77.

GSY vs JER Dream11 Prediction

GSY vs JER Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isaac Damarell, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Josh Butler, Matthew Stokes, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Luke Le Tissier, Anthony Stokes, David Hooper, Julius Sumerauer.

Captain: Harrison Carlyon. Vice-captain: Matthew Stokes.

GSY vs JER Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Isaac Damarell, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Josh Butler, Matthew Stokes, Charles Perchard, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Luke Le Tissier, Anthony Stokes, Julius Sumerauer.

Captain: Matthew Stokes. Vice-captain: Dominic Blampied.

Edited by Bhargav