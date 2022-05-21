GSY vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s And Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Guernsey (GSY) will take on Jersey (JER) in the third match of the three-game T20I series at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel on Saturday.

Jersey began their campaign with a 37-run victory in the first T20I. They have a 1-0 lead in the series. Nick Greenwood scored 48 runs off 27 deliveries, and Julius Sumerauer added 54 runs to lead their team to a total of 178 runs.

GSY vs JER Probable Playing 11s

GSY XI

Charles Perchard (c), Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Julius Sumerauer, Charlie Brennan, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (wk), Daniel Birrell, Elliot Miles.

JER XI

Luke Le Tissier, Isaac Damarell (wk), Josh Butler (c), Matthew Stokes, Ben Ferbrache, Tom Nightingale, Anthony Stokes, David Hooper, William Peatfield, Luke Bichard, Ben Johnson

Match Details

Match: GSY vs JER, Jersey tour of Guernsey, 3rd T20I.

Date and Time: May 21, 2022; 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: King George V Sports Ground, Castel, Guernsey.

Pitch Report

The King George V Sports Ground track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 102 runs. However, the surface gives pacers an edge over spinners as it offers movement and has some bounce. Any score over 180 runs could be considered a par total.

Today’s GSY vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Issac Damarell: His performance wasn't up to the mark in the first T20I, but a good innings in this crucial match can be expected.

Batters

Nick Greenwood: Greenwood has done exceptionally well in the first T20I. He scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 177.78, including eight fours and two sixes. Nick could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Harrison Carlyon: Harrison can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has taken three wickets and scored 23 runs in his previous outings. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your JER vs GSY Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Charles Perchard: He has looked really good on the tour so far, taking two wickets in the 1st T20I at an average of 13. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

5 best players to pick in GSY vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Ben Ferbrache (GSY) - 30 points

Asa Tribe (JER) - 74 points

Charlie Brennan (JER) - 16 points

JDom Blampied (JER) - 30 points

David Hooper (GSY) - 23 points.

Key Stats for GSY vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Tom Nightingale- 19 runs in 1st T20I; strike rate: 105.55.

Harrison Carlyon- 23 runs in 1st T20I; strike rate: 115

Anthony Stokes - Three wickets in 1st T20I; bowling average: 6.00.

GSY vs JER Dream11 Prediction

GSY vs JER Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isaac Damarell, Ben Ferbrache, Nick Greenwood, Tom Nightingale, Josh Butler, Matthew Stokes, Charles Perchard, Harrison Carlyon, Elliot Miles, Julius Sumerauer, Daniel Birrell.

Captain: Harrison Carlyon. Vice-captain: Matthew Stokes.

GSY vs JER Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Isaac Damarell, Ben Ferbrache, Nick Greenwood, Josh Butler, Asa Tribe, Matthew Stokes, Charles Perchard, Harrison Carlyon, Anthony Stokes, Julius Sumerauer, Daniel Birrell.

Captain: Harrison Carlyon. Vice-captain: Anthony Stokes.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee