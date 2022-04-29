GSY vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 1

The opening game of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series will see Guernsey (GSY) and Norway (NOR) square off at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain on Friday.

Spain, Norway and Guernsey are the three teams that will be a part of this T20I Tri-Series. Six matches will be played in a round-robin format.

This event will give these teams an opportunity to prepare themselves for the 2022-23 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier and sub-regional tournaments. It will also help in the development of cricket in the European continent.

Guernsey and Norway will be playing their first game of the tournament. Hence, an exciting contest is on the cards.

GSY vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Guernsey XI

Ben Ferbrache, Ben Wentzel, David Hooper, Dec Martel, Isaac Damarell, Josh Butler (C), Luke Bichard, Matthew Stokes, Nathan Le Tissier, Oliver Newey, Tom Nightingale.

Norway XI

Ehtsham Ul Haq, Raza Iqbal (C), Wahidullah Sahak, Kuruge Abeyrathna, Bilal Safdar, Sher Sahak , Ahmadullah Shinwari, Alijan Malik ,Vinay Ravi ,Waqas Ahmed, Walid Ghauri.

Match Details

GSY vs NOR, ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 29th April 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Spain

Pitch Report

In 17 T20I matches played at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground so far, 10 matches have been won by teams batting second whereas teams batting first have won on seven occasions. Therefore, the toss isn't much of a factor here.

The surface is expected to provide equal assistance for both batters and bowlers. The highest score on this wicket is 180/3, whereas the lowest total is 85.

As it is the first game of the tournament, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first. By doing so, they can assess the conditions and have a fair idea of the behavior of the wicket.

Today’s GSY vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Kuruge Abeyrathna: Kuruge Abeyrathna does not have a lot of experience in T20I cricket and has only played five games for Norway so far. He has managed to score 58 runs in five matches with a high score of 30.

However, he is capable enough of providing the team with stability in the middle and scoring some crucial runs. Abeyrathna will be a key member of Norway's batting line-up for this tournament. Thus, he is a vital pick for your GSY vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ben Ferbrache: Ben Ferbrache is a right-handed batter who will hold the key for Guernsey at the top of the order. Out of 10 T20I matches in his career so far, he has scored 138 runs with a high score of 55. Again, he has the capability to score some important runs at the top and get the team off to a steady start in the game.

All-rounder

Raza Iqbal: Raza Iqbal is probably one of the most important players for Norway. The skipper brings in a decent amount of experience. He has played 10 T20I matches and has scored 150 runs at a strike-rate of 102.04.

Raza is much more effective with the ball. He has grabbed 12 wickets and, more importantly, maintained a brilliant economy rate of just 5.25. Therefore, not only can he pick up wickets, but he can also stem the flow of runs. For his all-round abilities, Raza is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Waqas Ahmed: Waqas Ahmed has a decent record in his short T20I career for Norway so far. The leg-spinner has picked up eight wickets from 10 games at an economy of 6.69. Thus, he will be a crucial member with the ball for Norway.

Top 3 best players to pick in GSY vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Raza Iqbal (NOR)

Isaac Damarell (GSY)

Waqas Ahmed (NOR)

Important stats for GSY vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Raza Iqbal - 150 runs and 12 wickets in 10 T20I matches

Ben Ferbrache - 138 runs in 10 T20I matches

Waqas Ahmed - Eight wickets in 10 T20I matches, Average: 19.25

GSY vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuruge Abeyrathna, Isaac Damarell, Raza Iqbal, Matthew Stokes, Ben Ferbrache, Alijan Malik, Tom Nightingale, Nathan Le Tissier, Vinay Ravi, Waqas Ahmed, Dec Martel

Captain: Raza Iqbal, Vice-captain: Alijan Malik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuruge Abeyrathna, Isaac Damarell, Raza Iqbal, Josh Butler, Ben Ferbrache, Alijan Malik, Bilal Safdar, Nathan Le Tissier, Vinay Ravi, Waqas Ahmed, Dec Martel

Captain: Raza Iqbal, Vice-captain: Ben Ferbrache

