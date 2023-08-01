GT vs BLK Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 1, 2023

Galle Titans (GT) and B-Love Kandy (BLK) will face each other in Match No.5 of the LPL 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Titans will go into the game after beating the Dambulla Aura in the Super Over. Kandy, on the other hand, lost to the Colombo Strikers by 27 runs in their previous match.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your GT vs BLK Dream11 teams.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (GT) – 9 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Shakib Al Hasan was effective for the Titans in their match against the Aura. He scored 23 runs off 14 balls with one four and two sixes. Thereafter, the Bangladesh skipper bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 4-0-25-1. The left-arm spinner got the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the GT vs BLK match.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (BLK) – 9 credits

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga bowled well in the previous and gave away only 22 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 5.50. However, he could not pick up a wicket. Batting at No. 6, he got out cheaply well.

That said, Hasaranga is the kind of player who cannot be kept quiet for long. Fantasy users should not leave him out of their teams for the GT vs BLK match just because he had an off day last time.

#1 Dasun Shanaka (GT) – 7.5 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 3rd T20

Dasun Shanaka put forth his A-game in the very first match for the Titans. He won the Player of the Match award and showed his sheer class. He batted at No. 6 and scored 42 runs off 21 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes. Thereafter, he finished with stupendous bowling figures of 4-0-27-3. He should be included in fantasy teams for the GT vs BLK match.

