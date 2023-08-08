GT vs BLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2023, Match 12

The Galle Titans (GT) will take on the B-Love Kandy (BLK) in the Match 12 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday, August 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs BLK Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 12.

The Lanka Premier League this year has been very exciting and competitive. This is evident from the fact that four sides are on the same number of points (4) and occupy the spots from second to fifth.

The Galle Titans are in second place but they have lost both of their most recent two games. However, they are higher on the table courtesy of a better NRR. Similarly, the B-Love Kandy have also won two of their four matches but are rooted to the bottom of the standings because of their lower NRR.

GT vs BLK Match Details, Match 12

The Match 12 of Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played on August 8 at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The match is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs BLK, Lanka Premier League 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: August 08, 2023, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

GT vs BLK Pitch Report

The track here is balanced and offers a strong competition between bat and ball. Both batters and bowlers will find some degree of assistance. Spinners are expected to have a strong say here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 146.33

Average second innings score: 144

GT vs BLK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Galle Titans: W-W-L-L

B-Love Kandy: L-L-W-W

GT vs BLK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Galle Titans Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Galle Titans Probable Playing 11

Dasun Shanaka (c), Tim Seifert (WK), Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Minod Bhanuka, Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Richard Ngarava.

B-Love Kandy Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

B-Love Kandy Probable Playing 11

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Sahan Arachchige, Asif Ali, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

GT vs BLK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tim Seifert (4 matches, 160 runs, Strike Rate: 140.35)

Tim Seifert will be a perfect wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 160 runs at an average of 53.33 and also has a strike rate of 140.35.

Top Batter pick

Shavon Daniel (4 matches, 132 runs, Strike Rate: 116.81)

Shavon Daniel has also been very reliable with the bat in hand. He has hammered 132 runs in four games at an average of 33 but needs to improve his strike rate going forward.

Top All-rounder pick

Dasun Shanaka (4 matches, 87 runs and 3 wickets)

Dasun Shanaka has a wealth of experience and has made a strong impact here so far. Shanaka has slammed 87 runs at a fantastic average of 81 and strike rate of 161.11. He has also claimed three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Isuru Udana (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.50)

Isuru Udana is the leading wicket-taker for B-Love Kandy. He has scalped six wickets in four games but has been a bit expensive.

GT vs BLK match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has been nothing short of outstanding. He has hammered 70 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 212.12 and is the second highest scorer for B-Love Kandy. Hasaranga has also picked up four wickets at an amazing economy of 5.06 and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your GT vs BLK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is a world class all-rounder who has been influential so far. Shakib has scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 134.09. He has also taken five wickets at an extraordinary economy rate of 6.40

5 Must-picks with players stats for GT vs BLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Wanindu Hasaranga 70 runs and 4 wickets 274 points Shakib Al Hasan 59 runs and 5 wickets 259 points Tim Seifert 160 runs 253 points Dasun Shanaka 87 runs and 3 wickets 233 points Isuru Udana 6 wickets 210 points

GT vs BLK match expert tips

Tim Seifert can be a major X factor player for your GT vs BLK Dream11 Fantasy Team and he has been very consistent with the bat.

GT vs BLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

GT vs BLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Shavon Daniel, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Isuru Udana, Tabraiz Shamsi

GT vs BLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

GT vs BLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Shavon Daniel, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Isuru Udana, Tabraiz Shamsi