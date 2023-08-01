GT vs BLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2023, Match 5

The Galle Titans (GT) will take on the B-Love Kandy (BLK) in the fifth match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettaramam, Colombo on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GT vs BLK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Galle Titans have started off the tournament on a good note. They tied their first game against the Dambulla Aura and then went on to win it in the Super Over.

B-Love Kandy, on the other hand, have started off with a humiliating defeat against the Colombo Strikers. Kandy is currently struggling at the bottom of the table and will be looking to win this match in order to improve their position in the points table.

GT vs BLK Match Details

The fifth match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played on August 1 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GT vs BLK, Match 5, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

GT vs BLK Probable Playing XIs

GT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GT Probable Playing XI

S Daniel, L Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (c), L Samarakoon, S Prasanna, V Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

BLK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BLK Probable Playing XI

T Dabare, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, A Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), S Ahmed (wk), Isuru Udana, Mohammad Hasnain, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

GT vs BLK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is an attacking top-order batter. If he gets going, Seifert will be a brilliant choice as he can give some quick fantasy points.

Batter - Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa bats in the top order and will be a good pick for the match as he is in good form since the first match.

All-rounder - Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka delivered with both the bat and the ball in the last match. He is in great all-round form and will be a prime pick for this match.

Bowler - Isuru Udana

Isuru Udana delivered nicely with the ball in the last match. The left-arm pacer can also be a useful lower batter if and when the team requires his services. So, Udana will be a great choice for this match from the all-rounder section.

GT vs BLK match captain and vice-captain choices

Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka found the right rhythm in the first match with both the bat and the ball. He picked up points in both innings of the match and will be a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Isuru Udana

Isuru Udana did a good job with the ball in the last match. He is also a useful batter when he gets the opportunity to prove himself. Therefore, Udana will be a good choice from the bowlers' section for the match.

Five Must-Picks for GT vs BLK, Match 5

Tim Seifert

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Shakib Al Hasan

Dasun Shanaka

Isuru Udana

GT vs BLK Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium will favor batters in the initial stages. But as the game progresses, the wicket might slow down a bit and the spinners will come into play. Top-order batters, spin bowlers and pacers with a good slower delivery in the repertoire will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

GT vs BLK Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, A Bandara, S Daniel

All-rounders: Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, M Hasnain

GT vs BLK Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, A Bandara, S Daniel

All-rounders: Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, M Hasnain