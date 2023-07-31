GT vs DA Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – July 31, 2023

Galle Titans (GT) and Dambulla Aura (DA) lock horns in the second game of the LPL 2023 on Monday, July 31, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Titans, captained by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, have a strong squad and are one of the favourites to win the competition. The Aura also have a power-packed team and cannot be underestimated.

On that note, here are three players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain in your GT vs DA Dream11 team:

#3 Avishka Fernando (DA) – 9 credits

Avishka Fernando has been in impressive form with the bat. The right-hander was the leading run-scorer in the Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

He scored 255 runs in four games at an average of 63.75 and a strike rate of 102.82. Having played in the LPL since its inaugural edition, he's expected to flourish. Fantasy users should pick him in their GT vs DA team.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (GT) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan recently played in the GT20 Canada and looked in excellent form. There's no reason why fantasy users should leave him out of their GT vs DA team. He's one of the greatest all-rounders going around and is an asset to any team. If Shakib gets going, the Aura could find themselves in a lot of trouble.

#1 Tabraiz Shamsi (GT) – 8.5 credits

Tabraiz Shamsi is a genuine wicket-taker in the shortest format, having also held the No.1 ranking for quite some time.

Fantasy users should pick the South African spinner in their team for the GT vs DA game. In 219 T20 games, Shamsi has picked up 253 wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 and has six four-wicket hauls. He's most likely to operate in the middle overs.

