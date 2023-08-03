GT vs JK Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 4, 2023

Galle Titans (GT) and Jaffna Kings (JK) are set to face each other in the LPL 2023 on Friday, August 4. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will host the clash.

The Titans are currently placed on top of the table thanks to wins in both their matches. Their net run rate of +2.075 is also the best among the participating teams. The Kings, on the other hand, are placed fourth with two points and a net run rate of -0.267.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your GT vs JK Dream11 teams.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (GT) – 9 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Shakib Al Hasan has been impressive with both bat and ball in the tournament. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the GT vs JK match.

In two matches, Shakib has scored 53 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike-rate of 151.43. With three wickets from two matches at an average of 11.67, the Bangladesh all-rounder has been more than decent.

#2 Dasun Shanaka (GT) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 3rd T20

Dasun Shanaka is yet to be dismissed him the tournament and it shows the comfort he has been in. He has scored 51 runs from two matches at a strike-rate of 196.51. Moreover, with three wickets from two matches, the Sri Lankan captain has done his job with the ball as well. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the GT vs JK match.

#1 Kasun Rajitha (GT) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 1st Test: Day 5

Kasun Rajitha has been excellent with the ball and is also the joint-highest wicket-taker of the series. He has picked up four wickets from two matches at a healthy average of 10.75. The pacer has conceded runs at an economy of 7.16, which is decent given the fact that he bowls in the powerplay and at the death.

Poll : Shakib Al Hasan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes