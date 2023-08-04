GT vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2023, Match 7

The Galle Titans (GT) will be up against the Jaffna Kings (JT) in the seventh match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, August 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs JK Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 7.

The Galle Titans have done a phenomenal job so far. They have won both their games and are on top of the table with four points. Meanwhile, the Jaffna Kings are second from bottom in the standings. They have won and lost a game each and have only collected two points.

GT vs JK Match Details, Match 7

The Match 7 of Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played on August 4 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs JK, Lanka Premier League 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: August 04, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

GT vs JK Pitch Report

This is a high-scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy certain advantages on this track. Bowlers will need to be very careful and spinners might be able to make an impact.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 176.5

Average second innings score: 127

GT vs JK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Galle Titans: W-W

Jaffna Kings: W-L

GT vs JK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Galle Titans Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Galle Titans Probable Playing 11

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, SMA Priyanjan, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Ben Cutting, M Bhanuka, Tim Seifert (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Tabraiz Shamsi, K Rajitha, and L Kumara.

Jaffna Kings Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Jaffna Kings Probable Playing 11

DA Miller, C Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, PARP Perera, T Perera (C), Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), H Viljoen, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, D Madushanka, and M Theekshana.

GT vs JK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tim Seifert (2 matches, 88 runs, Strike Rate: 157.14)

Tim Seifert will be a perfect wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for the Galle Titans and has made 88 runs at an average of 44 and also has a strike rate of 157.14.

Top Batter pick

Towhid Hridoy (2 matches, 78 runs, Strike Rate: 132.20)

Towhid Hridoy is the leading run-scorer for the Jaffna Kings. He has looked in fine touch and has managed 78 runs in two games at an average of 39.

Top All-rounder pick

Thisara Perera (2 matches, 20 runs and 1 wicket)

Thisara Perera has a wealth of experience and a lot more will be expected from him going forward. He has amassed 20 runs and has also taken a wicket so far.

Top Bowler pick

Kasun Rajitha (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.43)

Kasun Rajitha has been fantastic with the ball in hand. He has scalped five wickets so far in two games. Rajitha also has a great economy rate of 7.43.

GT vs JK match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is a world-class all-rounder who has been influential so far. Shakib has scored 53 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 151.43. He has also taken three wickets at an extraordinary economy rate of 5.00 and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your GT vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka has also done an efficient job in both departments for Galle Titans. He has scored 51 runs at a tremendous strike rate of 196.15. Shanaka has also collected three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GT vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Shakib Al Hasan 53 runs and 3 wickets 171 points Dasun Shanaka 51 runs and 3 wickets 170 points Tim Seifert 88 runs 149 points Kasun Rajitha 5 wickets 146 points Towhid Hridoy 78 runs 104 points

GT vs JK match expert tips

Bhanuka Rajapaksa can be a major X factor player for your GT vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

GT vs JK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head-to-Head League

GT vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, V Viyaskanth, Hardus Viljoen

GT vs JK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

GT vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Miller

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, V Viyaskanth, Hardus Viljoen