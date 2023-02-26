GTC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 17

The Gauhati Town Club (GTC) will take on 91 Yards Club (NYC) in the 17th match of the Guwahati Premier League at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Monday, February 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GTC vs NYC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Gauhati Town Club have had a good time in the tournament. They have played five matches in the tournament and have managed to win four of them. The GTC are currently third in the points table and need to win this match in order to stay alive in the race to the final four.

The 91 Yards Club, on the other hand, have also played five matches in the tournament but have managed to win only one of them. They are currently at the penultimate position in the points table and need to win the match in order to restore some sanity to their campaign.

The two teams have already played against each other once in the tournament. The Gauhati Town Club managed to win the match and will look to repeat the antiques.

GTC vs NYC Match Details, Guwahati Premier League

The 17th match of the Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 27 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GTC vs NYC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 17

Date and Time: February 27, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

GTC vs NYC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Judges field has been very good for batting. There have already been plenty of totals beyond the 200 mark and another high scoring contest can be expected.

GTC vs NYC probable playing XIs for today’s match

GTC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GTC Probable Playing XI

Gokul Sharma (c), Pradyaun Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Saahil Jain, Abdul Khureshi, Manash Gogoi, Akash Sengupta, Dhruv Borah, Nasir Ullah (wk), Avinav Choudhury, and Ranjit Mali.

NYC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NYC Probable Playing XI

Siddhesh Wath, Saurav Dihigya, Danish Ahmed, Shubham Dubey, Amit Sinha, Kunal Saikia (c & wk), Roshan Topno, Kunal Sharma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rajinder Singh, and Pritish Roy.

GTC vs NYC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nasir Ullah

Nasir Ullah could come in handy with the bat in the lower middle-order. He is also very good behind the stumps and is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Saahil Jain

Saahil Jain has been in good touch with the bat. He can come in handy when the team needs quick scores and appears to be the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Danish Ahmed

Danish Ahmed is a very effective player. He has been in good all-round form and that makes him a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Akash Sengupta

Akash Sengupta has been very good with the ball in this tournament. He can also contribute with the bat in the lower order and this makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

GTC vs NYC Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Danish Ahmed

Danish Ahmed has been good with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Reshab Dipak

Reshab Dipak has been very good with both the bat and the ball. Dipak can pick up crucial wickets and also be handy with the bat lower down the order. He is a very safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for GTC vs NYC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Reshab Dipak

Danish Ahmed

Akash Sengupta

Saahil Jain

Nasir Ullah

GTC vs NYC match expert tips

The pitch at the Judges Field will be good for batting. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can be positive from the very beginning of the innings will be the best picks for tha match.

GTC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Ullah

Batters: S Jain, P Saikia

All-rounders: G Sharma, A Choudhury, D Ahmed, D Borah

Bowlers: R Mali, A Sengupta, A Ajij Khuraishi, R Dipak

GTC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Ullah

Batters: S Jain, P Saikia

All-rounders: G Sharma, A Choudhury, D Ahmed, D Borah

Bowlers: R Mali, A Sengupta, A Ajij Khuraishi, R Dipak

