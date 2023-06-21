GTT vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 25

Giants T&T (GTT) will face Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the 25th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday, June 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GTT vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 25.

Giants T&T haven’t had a remarkable campaign so far. They have managed to win just one game and are second from bottom in the table. Meanwhile, Cocrico Cavaliers are fourth in the standings. They have won two of their games and will be looking to add another victory to their name.

GTT vs CCL Match Details, Match 25

The Match 25 of Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on June 21 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to commence at 9.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GTT vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 25

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GTT vs CCL Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium has been a high-scoring venue where batters have enjoyed significant assistance. Bowlers need to be careful about the areas they choose to bowl in.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 99

Average second innings score: 85.67

GTT vs CCL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Giants T&T: L-L-W-L

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers: L-W-W

GTT vs CCL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Giants T&T Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Giants T&T Probable Playing 11

Denzil Antoine, Suraj SeepaulSuraj Seepaul, Shatrughan Rambaran, S Batoosingh, M Deyal (C), A Cooper, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Vishan Jagessar, Kevin Ragbir (wk), Damion Joachim, and Justin Gangoo.

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers Probable Playing 11

Amir Jangoo (c&wk), Shaaron Lewis, Cephas Cooper, Sion Hackett, Aamir Ali, Silus Cooper, Keon Isaac, Jordan Warner, Jeremy Solozano, Avinash Mahabirsingh, and Jean Barrie.

GTT vs CCL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Jangoo (5 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 111.76)

A Jangoo is the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the highest scorer for Cocrico Cavaliers with 57 runs but needs to improve his strike rate of 111.76.

Top Batter pick

A Cooper (5 matches, 101 runs, Strike Rate: 224.44)

A Cooper has been in fantastic form with the bat. He has hammered 101 runs in five games at a strike rate of 224.44. Cooper also has a batting average of 50.50.

Top All-rounder pick

K Isaac (5 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.86)

K Isaac is the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has managed to scalp four wickets in five games so far at a strong economy rate of 9.86.

Top Bowler pick

J Phillippe Barrie (5 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.29)

J Phillippe Barrie is also the joint highest wicket-taker for Cocrico Cavaliers. He has scalped four wickets but needs to improve his economy rate.

GTT vs CCL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Deyal

M Deyal has been instrumental with both the bat as well as the ball. He has hammered 110 runs in five matches at an average of 36.67 and also has a strike rate close to 170. Deyal has also taken four wickets so far and he should be the captaincy choice of your GTT vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Rambaran

S Rambaran is the top-scorer for Giants T&T in the competition. He has scored 159 runs in five matches at a strong average close to 80. Rambaran also has a strike rate of 203.85 and he has been in great form.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GTT vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Deyal 110 runs and 4 wickets 300 points S Rambaran 159 runs 278 points A Cooper 101 runs 172 points K Isaac 4 wickets 162 points J Phillippe Barrie 4 wickets 154 points

GTT vs CCL match expert tips

M Deyal has been very consistent and he is a safe captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

GTT vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head to Head League

GTT vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: M Deyal, A Cooper, D Antoine, C Cooper

All-rounders: S Rambaran, K Isaac, S Seepaul

Bowlers: J Phillippe Barrie, J Gangoo, S Hackett

GTT vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

GTT vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: M Deyal, A Cooper, D Antoine

All-rounders: S Rambaran, K Isaac, S Seepaul

Bowlers: J Phillippe Barrie, J Gangoo, S Hackett, A Ali

