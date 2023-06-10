GTT vs SLS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast match – June 10, 2023

The third T10 match of the Trinidad T10 Blast, 2023 will be played between Giants T&T and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on the 10th of June at 09:30 PM IST.

Giants T&T, a newly-formed team, is set to compete in their inaugural season of the Trinidad T10 Blast. On the other hand, Scorchers are an established side with prior experience in the tournament. In the Giants T&T lineup, Shatrughan Rambaran, Suraj Seepaul, Mark Deyal, and Vishan Jagessar are notable seasoned cricketers who can be relied upon.

Dexter Sween, Tion Webster, Vikesh Harylochan, and Kyle Roopchand are names to watch out for from the Scorchers' side, as they possess the ability to make a significant impact on the match

For the upcoming GTT vs SLS Dream11 prediction match, here are three potential players to consider for your captain or vice-captain roles.

#3 Tion Webster (SLS) - 9 credits

Tion Webster is a vital bowling all-rounder representing the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers who can bowl effectively and also score useful runs with the bat. He was looking in good shape in the most recent Trinidad T20.

Webster has been in good shape, scoring an impressive 134 runs in just four matches at a remarkable strike rate of 191.43. Moreover, he has also proven his bowling skills by claiming seven wickets while maintaining an economical approach.

Tion Webster should unquestionably be a wise option for your GTT vs SLS Dream11 team.

#2 Mark Deyal (STT) - 7 credits

Mark Deyal is a seasoned right-arm off-break bowler who can turn the ball sharply and pick up wickets regularly. Additionally, Deyal contributes to his team's batting lineup, often batting in the middle or lower-middle order and scoring crucial runs.

His recent performances in the Trinidad T20 Blast 2023 exemplified his bowling prowess, where he impressively claimed nine wickets in a mere four matches. Given his recent form and ability to chip in key wickets, he is definitely a smart choice for captain or vice-captain of your GTT vs SLS Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Shatrughan Rambaran (GTT) - 6.5 credits

Shatrughan Rambaran is a witty all-rounder capable of scoring significant runs and also providing efficient bowling when needed. His performances in the Trinidad T20 Blast 2023 have been impressive, where he showcased his batting skills by scoring 94 runs and also contributed with three wickets.

Shatrughan can prove to be lethal with his all-round potential and earn valuable points for your GTT vs SLS Dream11 prediction team.

