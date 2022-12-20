GUA vs PEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 30

The Guardians (GUA) will take on the Pelicans (PEL) in the 30th match at the Barbados T10 on Wednesday (December 21) at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the GUA vs PEL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Pelicans have won five of their last nine matches. The Guardians, on the other hand, have won six of their last nine matches and will be eager to continue their dominance in the tournament.

The Pelicans will try their best to win the match, but the Guardians are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

GUA vs PEL Match Details

The 30th match of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 21 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUA vs PEL, Barbados T10, Match 30

Date and Time: 21 December 2022, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill

Pitch Report

The Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Warriors and the Settlers, where a total of 185 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

GUA vs PEL Form Guide

GUA - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

PEL - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

GUA vs PEL Probable Playing XI

GUA Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Demario Richards (wk), Ryshon Williams, Shayne Moseley, Romario Greaves, Jair McAllister, Jamali Lynch, Pius Emilien, Tennyson Roach, Neil Browne, Shaqkere Parris, Damel Evelyn.

PEL Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jonathan Drakes, Ravendra Persaud, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Jamar Ifil, Shian Brathwaite, Damario Goodman, Jaden Edmund, Odain McCatty, Joshua Morris (wk), Aaron Daley.

GUA vs PEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Brathwaite

S Brathwaite, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. D Jonathan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Moseley

N Browne and S Moseley are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Drakes is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Jordan

A Jordan and R Williams are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Persaud is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Bishop

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Leon and J Bishop. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Ifil is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GUA vs PEL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Jordan

A Jordan is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. Jordan has earned 608 points in the last nine matches.

R Williams

R Williams is another good pick for today's match as he will bat aggressively in the top order and will complete his quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. Williams has earned 461 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must Picks for GUA vs PEL, Match 30

A Jordan

R Williams

J Ifil

R Leon

J Bishop

Guardians vs Pelicans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Guardians vs Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite.

Batters: J Drakes, N Browne, S Moseley.

All-rounders: A Jordan, R Williams, R Persaud.

Bowlers: J Ifil, J McAllister, R Leon, J Bishop.

Guardians vs Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite.

Batters: J Lynch, S Parris, S Moseley.

All-rounders: A Jordan, R Williams.

Bowlers: J Ifil, J McAllister, R Leon, J Bishop, J Edmund.

