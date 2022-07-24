GSY vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 Match 3

Guernsey will take on Bulgaria in match number three of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa on Sunday.

Guernsey haven't been at their best in T20I cricket. They have a win-loss record of 5-11 and one of their games was washed out.

On the other hand, Bulgaria have played as many as 35 T20I matches and they have 12 wins and 21 losses apart from two no-results.

GSY vs BUL Probable Playing 11 today

Guernsey: Isaac Damarell (wk), Luke Le Tissier, Josh Butler (c), Matthew Stokes, Tom Nightingale, Ben Ferbrache, Anthony Stokes, William Peatfield, David Hooper, Oliver Nightingale, Declan Martel

Bulgaria: Rohit Dhiman, Fayaz Mohammad, Omar Rassol (wk), Kevin D'Souza, Mukul Kadyan, Prakash Mishra (c), Aravinda De Silva, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Delrick Varghese, Sandeep Nair, Sulaiman Ali

Match Details

Match: GSY vs BUL

Date & Time: July 24, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The track at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some turn for the spinners and the pacers might get a bit of movement with the new ball.

Today's GSY vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Omar Rassol has a very good record in T20I cricket and has scored 347 runs at an average of 28.91. He has a strike-rate of 140.48.

Batters

Kevin D'Souza is a destructive player and has amassed 613 runs while striking at 164.34 in T20Is. He has hit 43 fours and 41 sixes.

All-rounders

Prakash Mishra has been superb with both bat and ball for BUL. He has scored 496 runs at a strike-rate of 140.90 and has taken 28 wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

William Peatfield is the leading wicket-taker for GSY in T20I cricket and he has returned with 20 scalps at an economy of 6.46.

Top 5 best players to pick in GSY vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Prakash Mishra (BUL)

Matthew Stokes (GSY)

Josh Butler (GSY)

Kevin D'Souza (BUL)

Omar Rassol (BUL)

Important stats for GSY vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team (T20I stats)

Josh Butler: 367 runs

Matthew Stokes: 311 runs & 6 wickets

William Peatfield: 20 wickets

Prakash Mishra: 496 runs & 28 wickets

Kevin D'Souza: 613 runs

Omar Rassol: 347 runs

Luke Le Tissier: 88 runs & 17 wickets

GSY vs BUL Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Guernsey vs Bulgaria - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omar Rassol, Ishan Aravinda De Silva, Kevin D'Souza, Josh Butler, Prakash Mishra, Sulaiman Ali, Matthew Stokes, Luke Le Tissier, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Anthony Stokes, William Peatfield

Captain: Prakash Mishra Vice-captain: Matthew Stokes

Dream11 Team for Guernsey vs Bulgaria - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Isaac Damarell, Omar Rassol, Ishan Aravinda De Silva, Kevin D'Souza, Josh Butler, Prakash Mishra, Matthew Stokes, Luke Le Tissier, Delrick Varghese, Anthony Stokes, William Peatfield

Captain: Kevin D'Souza Vice-captain: Luke Le Tissier.

