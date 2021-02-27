GUJ vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - February 28th, 2021

Round 5 of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy will see Gujarat lock horns with Baroda at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Sunday.

Gujarat are currently atop the Group A standings with four wins in four. They head into the fixture on the back of a 12-run victory over Hyderabad. Although Gujarat have already qualified for the next round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they would want to extend their winning streak tomorrow.

Baroda have also been in fine form, winning all the four games they have played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. The Krunal Pandya-led side, who have already booked their place in the next round of the competition, would want to finish their group stage campaign with another win.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads to choose from

Gujarat

Dhruv Raval (WK), Priyank Panchal (C), Bhargav Merai, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Mehul Patel, Karan Patel, Siddharth Desai, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Rahul V Shah and Manan Hingrajia.

Baroda

Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Kedar Devdhar, Parth Kohli, Smit Patel(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Vishnu Solanki, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Mitesh Patel, Karthik Kakade, Ninad Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Pratyush Kumar, Shivalik Sharma, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Jyotsnil Singh, Pradeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XIs

Dhruv Raval (WK), Priyank Panchal (C), Bhargav Merai, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel.

Baroda

Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Smit Patel(WK), Lukman Meriwala, Krunal Pandya(C), Abhimanyu Rajput, Atit Sheth, Dhruv Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Ninad Rathva.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Baroda, Round 5, Group A

Date & Time: 28th February 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss. Anything over 160 should be a good total at the venue.

GUJ vs BRD Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

GUJ vs BRD Dream11 Team - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Het Patel, Smit Patel, Priyank Panchal, Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya, Karthik Kakade, Chirag Gandhi, Hardik Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Captain: Krunal Pandya; Vice-captain: Kedar Devdhar

Chintan Gaja, Dhruv Raval, Smit Patel, Priyank Panchal, Kedar Devdhar, Abhimanyu Rajput, Krunal Pandya, Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Babashafi Pathan

Captain: Priyank Panchal; Vice-captain: Babashafi Pathan