GUJ vs HIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group D

Gujarat (GUJ) will take on Himachal Pradesh (HIM) in the Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Tuesday, October 11, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the GUJ vs HIM Dream11 Prediction, today's pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams will be playing their first matches after a successful 2021 season. Gujarat ended the 2021 season's league table in first place, while Himachal Pradesh finished second in the points table.

Himachal Pradesh will give it their all to win the match, but Gujarat are a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GUJ vs HIM Match Details

The Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 11, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUJ vs HIM, Elite Group D Match

Date and Time: October 11, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

GUJ vs HIM Form Guide

GUJ - Will be playing their first match

HIM - Will be playing their first match

GUJ vs HIM Probable Playing XI

GUJ Playing XI

No major injury updates

Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Het Patel (wk), Urvil Patel, Ripal Patel, Priyesh Patel, and Vishal Jayswal.

HIM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bains (wk), Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaswal, Raghav Dhawan, Shubham Arora, Sumeet Verma, and Akash Vasisht.

GUJ vs HIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Het Patel

Het Patel, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. S Baig is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Chopra

P Panchal and P Chopra are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Raghav Dhawan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

P Chawla

P Chawla and Rishi Dhawan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Patel is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

R Kalaria

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Gaja and R Kalaria. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Jaswal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GUJ vs HIM match captain and vice-captain choices

P Chawla

P Chawla will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

P Panchal

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make P Panchal the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and can play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for GUJ vs HIM, Elite Group D Match

P Panchal

P Chopra

P Chawla

Rishi Dhawan

R Kalaria

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Het Patel

Batters: P Chopra, P Panchal, Raghav Dhawan

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, P Chawla, A Vasisht, R Patel

Bowlers: R Kalaria, C Gaja, P Jaswal

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Bains

Batters: P Chopra, P Panchal, C Gandhi

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, P Chawla, A Vasisht, R Patel

Bowlers: R Kalaria, C Gaja, P Jaswal

