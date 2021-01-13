GUJ vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Match – Jan 14, 2021

Gujarat square off against Himachal Pradesh in one of three Group C encounters on day five of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. In the third game for both sides, it is Gujarat who come into this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game in form and as the favourites.

Gujarat have won both their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games convincingly. The Axar Patel-led side batted first in both Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, racking up scores of 157 and 172 respectively before defending them with relative ease. With eight points and a very healthy net run rate, Gujarat are sitting pretty at the top of the Group C points table in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh started their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a comfortable win over Chhattisgarh. They defended 173 runs without any hiccups. However, their batting crumbled against Baroda, where they could muster only 109 runs. Thus, Himachal Pradesh will be looking to bounce back from that loss and get back to winning ways.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Gujarat:

Dhruv Raval, Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Ripal Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel, Devang Gandhi.

Himachal Pradesh:

RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Arpit Guleria.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat:

Dhruv Raval (wk), Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel (c), Chirag Gandhi, Chintan Gaja, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel.

Himachal Pradesh:

RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra (wk), Amit Kumar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rishi Dhawan (c), Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Akash Vashist, Ayush Jamwal, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh

Date: January 14th 2021, 12 PM IST

Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara has produced good batting tracks so far. Gujarat have played both their games at this ground in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, winning them both with ease.

Another solid batting pitch is likely to be in store for this game as well. 165-170 runs could be a par total. Both teams could want to bat first on winning the toss in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GUJ vs HIM)

Dream11 team for Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel, Amit Kumar, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Mayank Dagar.

Captain: Priyank Panchal. Vice-captain: Prashant Chopra.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dhruv Raval, Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Ekant Sen, Amit Kumar, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel, Rishi Dhawan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Piyush Chawla, Ayush Jamwal.

Captain: Axar Patel. Vice-captain: Rishi Dhawan.