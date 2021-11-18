GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Quarter-final 3

Gujarat (GUJ) will take on Hyderabad (HYD) in the fourth quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Palam A Ground in Delhi on Thursday.

Gujarat, who have had a pretty strong Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign so far, will look to extend their fine form. They finished on top of Elite Group D with 16 points. Gujarat will miss the services of Priyank Panchal, who has been selected as India A captain for the tour of South Africa. Hyderabad, meanwhile, are on an unbeaten run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They have outplayed high-profile teams like Saurashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

GUJ vs HYD Probable Playing 11 Today

GUJ XI

Saurav Chauhan, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Raval, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Tejas Patel

KER XI

Sai Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tanmay Agarwal (c), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, T Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama Milind, Elligaram Sanketh, Trishank Gupta

Match Details

GUJ vs HYD, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, 4th Quarter-final

Date and Time: 18th November, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Palam A Ground, Delhi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Palam A Ground in Delhi is better suited to bowlers. Batters, meanwhile, will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Bowling first would be a wise idea and a score of 150 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s GUJ vs HYD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although H Patel has played only three innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy so far, he has amassed 88 runs at an average of 88 and a strike rate of 102.32.

Batter

Tanmay Agarwal will be the player to watch out for in this match. He’s the leading run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having managed 302 runs at a fantastic average of 75.5 and a strike rate of 151. He is the ideal captaincy choice for your GUJ vs HYD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ripal Patel is a talented all-rounder who was Gujarat's leading run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. He amassed 145 runs in five matches at an average of 36.25.

One can never count out veteran spinner Piyush Chawla, whose record on the domestic circuit is unparalleled. He will be key in the high-profile game against Hyderabad.

Bowlers

C Milind has had a fantastic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign so far. With 16 wickets in just six games, he is the highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in GUJ vs HYD Dream11 prediction team

Tanmay Agarwal (HYD)

C Milind (HYD)

Ripal Patel (GUJ)

Het Patel (GUJ)

T R Teja (HYD)

Important stats for GUJ vs HYD Dream11 prediction team

Tanmay Agarwal: 302 runs

C Milind: 16 wickets

Het Patel: 88 runs

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: SP Reddy, H Patel, T Agarwal, B Sandeep, T Varma, T R Teja, P Chawla, R Patel, C Milind, R Kalaria, H Patel

Captain: T Agarwal. Vice-captain: C Milind

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: SP Reddy, H Patel, T Agarwal, B Sandeep, T Varma, T R Teja, P Chawla, R Patel, C Milind, R Kalaria, C Gaja

Captain: P Chawla, Vice-captain: R Patel

