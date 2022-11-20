GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Vijay Hazare Trophy, Elite Group A Match 

Gujarat will be up against Hyderabad in an Elite Group A Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture at the Palam B Stadium, New Delhi on Monday (November 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Gujarat have won two of their five games and are sixth in the points table. They won their last game against Tripura by seven wickets. Hyderabad, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings, having won three of their five games. They won their last game against Manipur by seven wickets.

GUJ vs HYD Match Details

The Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on November 21 at the Palam B Stadium, New Delhi, at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: GUJ vs HYD, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Elite Group A Match

Date and Time: November 21, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Palam B Stadium, New Delhi

GUJ vs HYD Pitch Report

The track at the Palam B Stadium is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 290.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 290

Average second innings score: 280

GUJ vs HYD Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Gujarat: W-L-L

Hyderabad: W-L-W

GUJ vs HYD probable playing XIs for today’s match

GUJ Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

GUJ Probable Playing XI

Priyesh Patel, Het Patel, Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Bhargav Merai, Siddharth Desai, Kathan Patel, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel

HYD Injury/Team News

No major injury update

HYD Probable Playing XI

Dheeraj Goud, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Jaweed Ali, Abhirath Reddy, Alankrit Agarwal, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, CTL Rakshan, Anikethreddy, Rishith Reddy

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Het Patel (3 matches, 160 runs, Strike Rate: 78.82)

Patel is an amazing batter who understands the game and provides solid partnerships. He has scored 160 runs in three games at a strike rate of 78.82.

Top Batter pick

Tilak Varma (5 matches, 332 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 119.86 and Economy Rate: 4.67)

Varma has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor high in the batting order. He has scored 332 runs at a strike rate of 119.86 for Hyderabad in five games and scalped two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Ravi Teja (4 matches, 137 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 90.13 and Economy Rate: 7.58)

Teja has been in ruthless form with both bat and ball. In four games, he has scored 137 runs and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.58.

Top Bowler pick

Arzan Nagwaswalla (5 matches, 10 wickets and 37 runs, Economy Rate: 5.07 and Strike Rate: 102.78)

Nagwaswalla could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. In five games, he has grabbed ten wickets at an economy rate of 5.07 and scored 37 runs.

GUJ vs HYD match captain and vice-captain choices

Tilak Varma

Varma is a dependable bet for the captaincy due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 332 runs and scalped two wickets in five games.

Priyank Panchal

Panchal has impressed with his batting this season, scoring 250 runs at a strike rate of 90.91 for Gujarat in five games. He's surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with players stats for GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tanmay Agarwal 146 runs in 5 matches

Elligaram Sanketh 9 wickets in 4 matches

Rohit Rayudu 313 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches

Ravi Teja 137 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

Tilak Varma 332 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches

GUJ vs HYD match expert tips

Tilak Varma could prove to be a wise choice, as he has batted well and is difficult to stop once he gets going.

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Prediction Team, Elite Group A Match, Head-to-Head League

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Het Patel

Batters: Priyank Panchal, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Kathan Patel

Bowlers: Elligaram Sanketh, Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja.

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Prediction Team, Elite Group A Match, Grand League

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Het Patel

Batters: Priyank Panchal, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Kathan Patel, Bhargav Merai

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tanay Thyagarajan.

