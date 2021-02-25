GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - February 26th, 2021

Round 4 of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy will see Gujarat lock horns with Hyderabad at the Kholvad Gymkhana Ground in Surat on Friday.

Gujarat are currently atop the Group A standings with three wins from as many games. They registered a massive 132-run victory over Tripura in their last Vijay Hazare Trophy outing. Priyank Panchal and co. will want to extend their winning streak when they take on Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have won two of their three games and are second in Group A. Baroda handed Hyderabad a 110-run defeat in their last Vijay Hazare Trophy match. The Tanmay Agarwal-led side will have to play out of their skins to win Friday's game against the table-toppers.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads to choose from

Gujarat

Dhruv Raval (WK), Priyank Panchal (C), Bhargav Merai, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Mehul Patel, Karan Patel, Siddharth Desai, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Rahul V Shah and Manan Hingrajia.

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (C), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Mickil Jaiswal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Prateek Reddy (WK), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Mehdi Hassan, Ashish Reddy, Balchander Anirudh, Jaweed Ali, Jamalpur Mallikarjun and CTL Rakshan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat

Dhruv Raval (WK), Priyank Panchal (C), Bhargav Merai, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel.

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (C), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Mickil Jaiswal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Prateek Reddy (WK), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Mehdi Hassan.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Hyderabad, Round 4, Group A

Date: 26th February 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Kholvad Gymkhana Ground, Surat.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kholvad Gymkhana Ground is a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being 258 runs. However, pacers have enjoyed great success here. All three Vijay Hazare Trophy games played at the Kholvad Gymkhana Ground have been won by the chasing teams. Both teams would want to field first upon winning the toss.

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy suggestions - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhruv Raval, Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Chintan Gaja, Bavanaka Sandeep, Hardik Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chama V Milind, Telukupalli Ravi Teja.

Captain: Tilak Varma; Vice-captain: Chintan Gaja.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dhruv Raval, Het Patel, Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Chintan Gaja, Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Mehdi Hassan.

Captain: Chirag Gandhi; Vice-captain: Tanmay Agarwal.