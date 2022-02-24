GUJ vs KER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022 Match

Round 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 will see Gujarat (GUJ) take on Kerala (KER) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Kerala made a terrific start to their Ranji Trophy campaign with a big win over Meghalaya. However, they will be keen to sustain their form against Gujarat, who lost their first game at the hands of Madhya Pradesh. However, Gujarat have a strong side to fall back on, with Priyank Panchal at the helm. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, but Gujarat hold a slight advantage owing to their bowling attack. All in all, a cracking game beckons with both sides eyeing a crucial win in Rajkot.

GUJ vs KER Probable Playing 11 Today

GUJ XI

Kathan Patel, Priyank Panchal (c), Bhargav Merai, Manpreet Juneja, Het Patel (wk), Rujul Bhatt, Karan Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla and Siddharth Desai

KER XI

Ponnam Rahul, Rohan Kunnummal, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby (c), Vathsal Govind, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil Thampi, NP Basil and Eden Apple

Match Details

GUJ vs KER, Ranji Trophy 2022 Group A, Round 2

Date and Time: 24th February 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to rule the roost in Rajkot with ample turn on offer off the surface. The batters, meanwhile, will look to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. There should be some movement, both with the new ball and old, for the pacers, making it difficult for the batters to score freely. Both teams will ideally look to avoid chasing in the fourth innings with the pitch likely to turn square as the match progresses.

Today’s GUJ vs KER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Vinod: Although Vishnu Vinod is one of the most experienced batters in the Kerala set-up, he is due for a big season in red-ball cricket. While he is expected to bat in the middle order, Vinod will be key for Kerala in the absence of Sanju Samson. Given his knack for scoring quick runs and playing well with the tail, Vinod is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Priyank Panchal: Priyank Panchal is one of the best batters on the domestic circuit and is on the fringes of the national team as well. Capable of holding one end and scoring big runs, Panchal showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game against Madhya Pradesh. With Panchal keen to lead his side with a big one, he is a must-have in your GUJ vs KER Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jalaj Saxena: Jalaj Saxena has been in decent form for Kerala over the last few seasons, playing a significant role with the bat as well. However, Saxena's bowling ability will be Kerala's go-to option with the ball on what should be a slowish track. Given his form and potential, Saxena should be a good addition to your GUJ vs KER Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Arzan Nagwaswalla: Arzan Nagwaswalla is one of the most highly-rated bowlers in the competition, given his past performances in the format. Nagwaswalla has the ability to get wickets with the new ball and also make good use of the old ball. Adding to the left-arm angle that he provides, Nagwaswalla should pick up a few wickets in the fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in GUJ vs KER Dream11 prediction team

Priyank Panchal (GUJ)

Jalaj Saxena (KER)

Basil Thampi (KER)

Important stats for GUJ vs KER Dream11 prediction team

Ponnam Rahul - 147 (239) vs Meghalaya in the previous Ranji Trophy game.

Eden Apple - 6/71 vs Meghalaya in the previous Ranji Trophy game.

Priyank Panchal - 52 (63) and 5 (12) vs MP in the previous Ranji Trophy game.

GUJ vs KER Dream11 Prediction Today (Ranji Trophy 2022)

GUJ vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Vinod, S Baby, P Panchal, B Merai, P Rahul, J Saxena, R Kalaria, R Bhatt, B Thampi, C Gaja and A Nagwaswalla

Captain: J Saxena. Vice-captain: P Panchal.

GUJ vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Patel, S Baby, P Panchal, M Juneja, P Rahul, J Saxena, S Desai, R Bhatt, B Thampi, C Gaja and A Nagwaswalla

Captain: P Panchal. Vice-captain: S Baby.

