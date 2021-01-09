GUJ vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Match – Jan 10, 2021

It is the start of the domestic season in India, with the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy to kick things off.

The 30 teams have been divided into five Elite Groups (of six teams each) and a Plate Group (of eight teams). The Elite Group C sees three matches on the opening day, and one of them will see Gujarat face Maharashtra at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara.

Gujarat were pretty good in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season but couldn’t progress from the group stage. They won four of their six games and finished third in the points table, which saw them crash out of the tournament.

However, this season, they have a pretty good side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Axar Patel as their captain. They have a solid bowling attack while their batting looks decent as well.

On the other hand, Maharashtra fared decently last season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They topped Group C (won five and lost two games), but in the Super League, they won two and lost two to finish third.

In terms of head-to-head record, Gujarat have six wins to Maharashtra’s four, which could make for an enticing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Gujarat: Axar Patel, Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Devang Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayveer Parmar, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Umang Patel, Urvil Patel, Priyesh Patel, Dhruv Raval.

Maharashtra: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik, Vishant More, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Divyang Hingankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Sunny Pandit.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat: Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel (wk), Dhruv Raval, Kshitij Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel (c), Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria.

Maharashtra: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Swapnil Gugale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Maharashtra

Date: January 10th, 2021; 12 PM IST

Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The track at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara is expected to be a decent one to bat on. The batsmen are likely to enjoy the conditions, and 170-180 runs could well be a par score. Moreover, with this being an afternoon game (12 PM start) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, both teams might bat first if they win the toss.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GUJ vs MAH)

Dream11 Team for Gujarat vs Maharashtra - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Azim Kazi, Axar Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Chintan Gaja.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Axar Patel.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dhruv Raval, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chirag Gandhi, Priyank Panchal, Azim Kazi, Axar Patel, Satyajeet Bachhav, Hardik Patel, Piyush Chawla.

Captain: Rahul Tripathi. Vice-captain: Priyank Panchal.