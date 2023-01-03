GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022, Elite Group D

Gujarat (GUJ) will take on Punjab (PUN) in the Elite Group D match at the Ranji Trophy 2022 on Tuesday at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Valsad, Gujarat. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the GUJ vs PUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Gujarat have performed exceptionally well in the tournament and have won two of their last three matches. Punjab, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches in the tournament.

Punjab will try their best to win the match, but Gujarat are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

GUJ vs PUN Match Details

The Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2022 will be played on January 3 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Gujarat. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUJ vs PUN, Ranji Trophy 2022, Elite Group D

Date and Time: January 3, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Valsad, Gujarat

Pitch Report

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Gujarat has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

GUJ vs PUN Form Guide

GUJ - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

PUN - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

GUJ vs PUN Probable Playing XI

GUJ Playing XI

No major injury updates

Priyank Panchal (c), Het Patel (wk), Chintan Gaja, Karan Patel, Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel, Umang Kumar, Saurav Chauhan

PUN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Sanvir Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harpreet Brar, Naman Dhir

GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Singh

P Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. H Patel is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Panchal

M Singh and P Panchal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Sharma

H Brar and A Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Kaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kaul and M Markande. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Gaja is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GUJ vs PUN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharma

A Sharma is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

M Singh

M Singh is one of the best picks for today's match as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand league.

5 Must Picks for GUJ vs PUN, Elite Group D

P Panchal

A Sharma

M Markande

M Singh

S Kaul

Gujarat vs Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gujarat vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: M Singh, P Panchal, A Singh

All-rounders: A Sharma, H Brar, K Patel

Bowlers: S Kaul, A Nagwaswalla, C Gaja, M Markande

Gujarat vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, H Patel

Batters: M Singh, P Panchal, U Kumar

All-rounders: A Sharma, H Brar, K Patel

Bowlers: S Kaul, C Gaja, M Markande

