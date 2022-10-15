GUJ vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Match 61

Gujarat (GUJ) will be up against Saurashtra (SAU) in Match 61 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (October 16). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GUJ vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 61.
Gujarat began the tournament on a winning note. They took on Baroda in their first match and restricted them to a score of 153 all out. Gujarat then successfully chased the target on the final ball and with a margin of two wickets.
Saurashtra, meanwhile, have won both their matches so far. They defeated Baroda by four wickets in the first match in a tense run-chase. Saurashtra then went on to secure a massive 97-run win over Nagaland and will be strong on confidence.
GUJ vs SAU Match Details, Match 61
Match 61 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played on October 16 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The match is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GUJ vs SAU, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Match 61
Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore
Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar
GUJ vs SAU Pitch Report
The track at the Holkar Stadium is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are expected to find some assistance here. Batters will get some momentum if they get their eye in early on.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 157.4
Average second innings score: 125.6
GUJ vs SAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Gujarat: W
Saurashtra: W-W
GUJ vs SAU probable playing 11s for today’s match
Gujarat Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Gujarat Probable Playing 11
Het Patel (wk), Priyesh Patel, Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Urvil Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Piyush Chawla, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja.
Saurashtra Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
Saurashtra Probable Playing 11
Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas, Jay Gohil, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Parth Chauhan, Yuvraj Chudasama, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.
GUJ vs SAU Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Het Patel (1 match, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 88.89)
Het Patel scored 24 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 88.89. He was also great behind the stumps.
Top Batter pick
Samarth Vyas (1 match, 97 runs, Strike Rate: 186.54)
Samarth Vyas was in unstoppable form in the first match. He missed a century by three runs and slammed 97 runs in 52 balls for his side. Vyas's innings included five fours and nine sixes.
Top All-rounder pick
Prerak Mankad (1 match, 6 runs, Strike Rate: 150)
Prerak Mankad failed to make a big impact with the bat in the last frame, scoring only six runs in four balls. He also failed to pick up a wicket in his spell of three overs and will be looking for more here.
Top Bowler pick
Arzan Nagwaswalla (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)
Arjan Nagwaswalla was in wonderful form with the ball in the last game. He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of six an over.
GUJ vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices
Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara has plenty of international experience. He scored 14 runs in the first match and may prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your GUJ vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Priyank Panchal
Priyank Panchal showed strong signs of form in the first match against Baroda. He registered 44 runs with the help of five boundaries and a six.
5 Must-picks with players stats for GUJ vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
GUJ vs SAU match expert tips
Samarth Vyas almost scored a ton in the first game and he is a must-have pick for your Dream11 Fantasy.
GUJ vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 61, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Het Patel, Sheldon Jackson
Batter: Samarth Vyas, Priyank Panchal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Chirag Gandhi
All-rounder: Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani
Bowler: Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Jaydev Unadkat
GUJ vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 61, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Het Patel, Sheldon Jackson
Batter: Samarth Vyas, Priyank Panchal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Chirag Gandhi
All-rounder: Prerak Mankad, Piyush Chawla
Bowler: Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Jaydev Unadkat