The 12th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (BLR-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 27. Here's all you need to know about the GUJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Gujarat Giants have won one of four matches. They lost their last match to Delhi Capitals Women by six wickets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have won two of their four matches. They lost their last match to UP Warriors in a super over.

The two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three, while Gujarat Giants have won two.

GUJ-W vs BLR-W Match Details

The 12th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on February 27 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUJ-W vs BLR-W, 12th match

Date and Time: February 27, 2025; 7:30 p.m. IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should score a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at this venue. The last match here between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians saw 285 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

GUJ-W vs BLR-W Form Guide

GUJ-W - Won one of their last four matches

BLR-W - Won two of their last four matches

GUJ-W vs BLR-W Probable Playing XIs

GUJ-W

No injury update

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra

BLR-W

No injury update

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha V J, Renuka Singh Thakur

GUJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh

Ghosh is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. She has scored 111 runs in four matches. Beth Mooney is another good option.

Batters

Ellyse Perry

Smriti Mandhana and Perry are the two best batter picks. Perry bats in the top order and is in top form. She has scored 235 runs and taken a wicket in four matches. Danielle Wyatt is another good option.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner

Deandra Dottin and Gardner are the best all-rounder picks. Gardner bats in the middle order and completes her quota of four overs. She has scored 144 runs and taken five wickets in four matches. Georgia Wareham is another good option.

Bowlers

Renuka Singh Thakur

The top bowler picks are Thakur and Kashvee Gautam. Thakur completes her quota of overs and has taken seven wickets in four matches. Kim Garth is another good option.

GUJ-W vs BLR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ellyse Perry

Perry was in top form in recent matches. She bats in the top order and might bowl a few overs, which makes her the top captaincy option.

Ashleigh Gardner

Gardner is one of the most crucial picks from the Gujarat Giants squad. She bats in the middle order and completes her quota of overs.

Five must-picks for GUJ-W vs BLR-W, 12th match

Smriti Mandhana

Ellyse Perry

Ashleigh Gardner

Deandra Dottin

Georgia Wareham

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh, B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, D Wyatt

All-rounders: G Wareham, D Dottin, A Gardner

Bowlers: R Singh Thakur, K Garth, K Gautam

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, B Fulmali

All-rounders: G Wareham, D Dottin, A Gardner, S Rana

Bowlers: R Singh Thakur, K Garth, K Gautam

