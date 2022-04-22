GUJ-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 2022

Gujarat Women (GUJ-W) will lock horns with Baroda Women (BRD-W) in an Elite Group D Senior Women's T20 2022 fixture at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

Gujarat Women are placed fourth in Elite Group D with two wins from three matches. They defeated Uttarakhand Women by eight wickets in their last game. Despite Baroda Women also winning two out of their three matches, they are second in the standings, owing to having a better net run rate. They defeated Uttar Pradesh Women by six wickets in their last outing.

GUJ-W vs BRD-W Probable Playing 11 Today

GUJ-W XI

Renuka Chaudhari (C), Manali Vaghela (WK), Anjali Patel, Bhavana Goplani, Sarvi Shah, Simran, Hani Patel, Hiralben Solanki, Krutikaben Chaudhari, Muskan Vasava, Stuti Jani.

BRD-W XI

Radha Yadav (C), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Amrita Joseph, Binaisha Darayus Surti, Hrutvisha Patel, Palak Patel, Keshal, Tarannum Nasirkhan Pathan, Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel, Ujma Firoz Pathan, Karishma Tank.

Match Details

GUJ-W vs BRD-W, Senior Women's T20 2022

Date and Time: 22nd April 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium generally favors the bowlers, with the batters having to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The team winning the toss might look to bat first.

Today’s GUJ-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia: Bhatia has amassed 144 runs at a strike rate of 122.03 in three Senior Women's T20 2022 matches.

Simran: Simran has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 111.76 in three matches and could help Gujarat Women make a strong start in Friday's game.

Palak Arunkumar Patel: Baroda Women's Patel is a reliable top-order batter who could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Renuka Chaudhari: Chaudhari has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 5.66 in three matches. She is someone who can single-handedly win games for her side.

Radha Yadav: Yadav has smashed 110 runs and picked up five wickets in three Senior Women's T20 2022 matches. She can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Friday.

Bowlers

Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel: Patel has been in decent form in the tournament, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 4.83 in three matches. She will lead the Baroda Women's bowling attack on Friday.

Krutikaben Chaudhari: Chaudhari has so far underperformed in the Senior Women's T20 2022, failing to pick up any wickets. But she is a quality bowler who cannot be overlooked for the upcoming match.

Top 5 best players to pick in GUJ-W vs BRD-W Dream11 prediction team

Yastika Bhatia (BRD-W)

Simran (GUJ-W)

Renuka Chaudhari (GUJ-W)

Radha Yadav (BRD-W)

Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel (BRD-W)

Important Stats for GUJ-W vs BRD-W Dream11 prediction team

Yastika Bhatia: 144 runs in 3 matches; SR - 122.03

Simran: 95 runs in 3 matches; SR - 111.76

Renuka Chaudhari: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.66

Radha Yadav: 110 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 117.02 and ER - 6.89

Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.83

GUJ-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Senior Women's T20 2022)

GUJ-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction - Senior Women's T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yastika Bhatia, Simran, Sarvi Shah, Palak Arunkumar Patel, Radha Yadav, Renuka Chaudhari, Tarannum Nasirkhan Pathan, Krutikaben Chaudhari, Muskan Vasava, Jaya Rajendra Mohite, Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel.

Captain: Radha Yadav. Vice-captain: Yastika Bhatia.

GUJ-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction - Senior Women's T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yastika Bhatia, Manali Vaghela, Simran, Sarvi Shah, Palak Arunkumar Patel, Radha Yadav, Hiralben Solanki, Krutikaben Chaudhari, Stuti Jani, Muskan Vasava, Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel.

Captain: Radha Yadav. Vice-captain: Hiralben Solanki.

Edited by Samya Majumdar