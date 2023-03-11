GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) take on Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday, March 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction.

Gujarat Giants registered their first win in the WPL earlier in the week, courtesy of a fine batting display against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite Beth Mooney being ruled out, Gujarat have a well-balanced side with the likes of Harleen Deol and Ash Gardner slowly finding their feet in the WPL.

They are up against a decent Delhi Capitals side who have won two out of three games so far. While their batting unit has delivered the goods more often than not, the Capitals will want their bowlers to step up sooner rather than later.

With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game is on the cards between the two sides in Mumbai.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 9

Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will lock horns in the ninth match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 11. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2023, Match 9

Date and Time: March 11, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

GUJ-W vs DEL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Delhi Capitals Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Delhi Capitals Women.

Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Tara Norris.

Gujarat Giants Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gujarat Giants Women.

Gujarat Giants Women probable playing 11

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi and Tanuja Kanwar.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sushma Verma (2 matches, 14 runs, Average: 14.00)

Sushma Verma has not been able to score many runs in the WPL so far, scoring 14 runs in two matches so far. Although she is slated to bat lower down the order, Sushma is quite talented and has some international experience as well.

While Taniya Bhatia also presents a similar case, Sushma is likelier to get a chance to bat, making her a good pick for your GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (3 matches, 185 runs, Average: 61.67)

Meg Lanning is the leading runscorer in the WPL at the time of writing, scoring 185 runs in three matches. She is averaging 61.67 with a strike rate of 146.83 holding her in good stead. With Lanning in pristine form coming into this game, she is a top pick for your GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (3 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 43.00)

Annabel Sutherland has had her moments in the WPL, picking up three wickets but at an average of 43.00. Apart from her bowling exploits, Sutherland is capable of scoring quick runs right from ball one too. Given her all-round skillset, Sutherland is a fine pick for your GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jess Jonassen (3 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 32.00)

Jess Jonassen has blown hot and cold in the WPL this season, picking up three wickets in three matches with an average of 32.00. While her bowling has left some room for improvement, Jonassen can add value with the bat as well with 45 runs in two innings.

With Jonassen being very experienced in this format, she is a must-have in your GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has done well with the ball for the Gujarat Giants, picking up four wickets in three matches. While she has only scored 44 runs in three matches so far, Gardner is well and truly capable of scoring big runs in the middle order. Given her experience and ability, Gardner is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is one of the best all-rounders in the world and has shown glimpses of her ability in the WPL so far. Kapp has 57 runs and 1 wicket in three matches. Her batting strike rate and economy read 183.87 and 7.50, respectively, holding her in good stead. With the conditions also suiting Kapp, she is a top captaincy pick for your GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sophia Dunkley 78 runs in 2 matches Meg Lanning 185 runs in 3 matches Ashleigh Gardner 4 wickets in 3 matches Harleen Deol 113 runs in 3 matches Sneh Rana 2 wickets in 3 matches

GUJ-W vs DEL-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 9

Harleen Deol has been the standout batter for the Giants, scoring 113 runs in three matches so far. She has scores of 67 (45) and 46 (32) in his last two outings, indicating her good form as well. With Deol looking good touch against both pace and spin, she could be a brilliant addition to your GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp (vc), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Kim Garth, Alice Capsey (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Tara Norris

Poll : 0 votes