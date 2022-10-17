GUJ-W vs MP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 Group B Match 

Gujarat Women (GUJ-W) will take on Madhya Pradesh Women (MP-W) in a Group B match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GUJ-W vs MP-W Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Gujarat Women haven't had the best of starts to this tournament. They won their first game but since then, they have been winless. Their second match was washed out before they lost two in a row.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Women haven't lost a single fixture so far. They have won three matches, while one game was washed out.

GUJ-W vs MP-W, Match Details

The Group B match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 between Gujarat Women and Madhya Pradesh Women will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati on October 18, 2022. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUJ-W vs MP-W

Date & Time: October 18, 2022, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

A few games at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati have been washed out. Historically, the track at this venue has favored the bowlers and it has been a low-scoring ground. Thus, more of the same can be expected from this game and the spinners might have a bigger say.

GUJ-W vs MP-W Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Gujarat Women: L, L, NR, W

Madhya Pradesh Women: W, W, NR, W

GUJ-W vs MP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Gujarat Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Gujarat Women Probable Playing XI: Simran (c), Hani Patel, Manali Vaghela (wk), Bhavana Goplani, Hrutu Patel, Muskan Vasava, Krutikaben, Stuti Jani, Sarvi, Leena K Patel, and Hiralben Solanki.

Madhya Pradesh Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Madhya Pradesh Women Probable Playing XI: Neha Badwaik (c), Anushka Sharma, Aashna Patidar, Tamanna Nigam, Charu Joshi, Manjiri Gawade, Nikita Singh, Salonee Dangore, Priti Yadav, Poonam Soni, and Rahila Firdous (wk).

Today’s GUJ-W vs MP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahila Firdous

Rahila Firdous is usually pretty good behind the stumps. She can collect vital points through catches and stumpings and can be decent with the bat as well.

Top Batter Pick

Simran (3 matches, 62 runs)

Simran has looked in solid touch with the bat so far in the competition. She has scored 62 runs in three matches and has a strike rate of 93.93.

Top All-rounder Pick

Stuti Jani (3 matches, 2 wickets)

Stuti Jani hasn't really fired with the bat yet but she has bowled really well. She has picked up a couple of wickets at an economy of 4.88.

Top Bowler Pick

Salonee Dangore (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Salonee Dangore has been very effective with the ball. She has returned with five scalps from three encounters and has conceded runs at an economy of 4.50.

GUJ-W vs MP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Anushka Sharma (3 matches, 130 runs, 1 wicket)

Anushka Sharma has been in excellent form with both bat and ball. She has aggregated 130 runs in three innings and has remained not out twice. She took one wicket in the only innings she bowled.

Poonam Soni (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Poonam Soni has bowled magnificently in this competition. She has taken six wickets in 12 overs across three matches and has conceded only 43 runs so far.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUJ-W vs MP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Anushka Sharma 130 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Salonee Dangore 5 wickets in 3 matches Poonam Soni 6 wickets in 3 matches Stuti Jani 2 wickets in 3 matches Simran 62 runs in 3 matches

GUJ-W vs MP-W match expert tips

There are a couple of quality all-rounders on both sides. The likes of Anushka Sharma and Stuti Jani will be key players for their respective teams. Apart from them, the bowlers could be good captaincy options.

GUJ-W vs MP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Gujarat Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Rahila Firdous

Batters: Tamanna Nigam, Aashna Patidar, Bhavana Goplani, Simran

All-rounders: Anushka Sharma, Hani Patel, Stuti Jani

Bowlers: Salonee Dangore, Poonam Soni, Hiralben Solanki

GUJ-W vs MP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Gujarat Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Manali Vaghela

Batters: Neha Badwaik, Tamanna Nigam, Simran

All-rounders: Anushka Sharma, Manjiri Gawade, Muskan Vasava, Stuti Jani

Bowlers: Salonee Dangore, Poonam Soni, Hiralben Solanki

