GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) take on UP Warriorz (UP-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 20.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction.

The UP Warriorz come into the game on the back of a big win against the Mumbai Indians courtesy of a fine bowling display. While the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad have held their ends with the ball, Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy have also complemented them well with the bat.

They are up against a decent Gujarat Giants side who have two wins in seven matches and are in dire need of winning this game. Their batting unit, comprising Ashleigh Gardner and Laura Wolvaardt, will hold the key as they look to stay in contention for a top-three finish.

With valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game is on the cards in Mumbai.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 17

Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in the 17th match of the WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUJ-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023, Match 17

Date and Time: March 20, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

GUJ-W vs UP-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Giants injury/team news

Beth Mooney is doubtful for the game.

Gujarat Giants probable playing 11

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, and Ashwani Kumari.

UP Warriorz injury/team news

No injury concerns for UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (6 matches, 194 runs, Average: 38.80)

Alyssa Healy has been in decent form in the WPL, scoring 194 runs in six matches. She is averaging 38.00 although it is her strike rate of 148.09 that stands out. With Healy capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, she is a must-have in your GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Wolvaardt (3 matches, 126 runs, Average: 42.00)

Laura Wolvaardt comes into this game on the back of two fifties, last of which came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Wolvaardt is one of the best batters in the world with good technique against both pace and spin. Given her recent form, Wolvaardt is a top pick for your GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kim Garth (5 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 16.50)

Kim Garth has been one of Gujarat Giants' go-to bowlers in this tournament, picking eight wickets in five matches. In addition to her bowling prowess, Garth can hold her with the bat as well. With Garth in good form with the ball, she is a decent addition to your GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (3/15 in the previous match vs Mumbai Indians Women)

Sophie Ecclestone has been the standout bowler for UP Warriorz this season, picking 12 wickets in six matches. She had a fine outing in the previous game against Mumbai Indians, picking three wickets and scoring some key runs down the order as well. Given her form and ability, Ecclestone is another top pick for your GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

GUJ-W vs UP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has found form with the bat with scores of 41(26) and 51(33) in her last two outings in the WPL. In addition to her exploits with the bat, Gardner has done well with the ball this season, picking nine wickets in seven matches. WIth Gardner capable of winning matches singlehandedly with bat and ball, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath is one of the best batters in the world and has been in good form for the Warriorz as well. She has 180 runs in 5 innings with a strike rate of 156.52. Although she has not been bowling as much of late, McGrath is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ashleigh Gardner 9 wickets in 6 matches Kim Garth 8 wickets in 5 matches Harleen Deol 198 runs in 7 matches Sophie Ecclestone 12 wickets in 6 matches Tahlia McGrath 180 runs in 5 innings

GUJ-W vs UP-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 17

Deepti Sharma is slowly finding her feet in the tournament and at the right time too. She has nine wickets in six matches and comes into this game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against the Mumbai Indians. Given her skill set and the conditions on offer, Deepti is a fine pick for your GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batter: Grace Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol

Allrounder: Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth

Bowler: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batter: Grace Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kiran Navgire

Allrounder: Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth

Bowler: Sophie Ecclestone, Tanuja Kanwer

