GUJ vs AND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match - Mar 08, 2021

Gujarat will take on Andhra in the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Gujarat have been in solid form this season, winning all five of their matches in the Vijay Hazara Trophy so far. Moreover, three of those wins were by commanding margins. The Group A toppers are favorites to win Monday's encounter.

Meanwhile, Andhra have blown hot and cold in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. They started the tournament with two successive wins, including a 330-plus run chase, before facing heavy defeats in the next two games. Andhra chased down 140 in just 9.5 overs against Jharkhand to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads to choose from

Gujarat: Priyank Panchal (c), Dhruv Raval, Chirag Gandhi, Het Patel, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Tejas Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Mehul Patel, Bhargav Merai, Siddharth Desai, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Rahul V Shah, Manan Hingrajia

Andhra: Hanuma Vihari (c), Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Reddy, Naren Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy, Karthik Raman, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Girinath Reddy, Uppara Girinath, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, C Kranthi Kumar

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat: Dhruv Raval (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Het Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Tejas Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel

Andhra: CR Gnaneshwar, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari (c), Nitish Reddy, Ricky Bhui (wk), Karan Shinde, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Naren Reddy

Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Andhra

Date: March 8th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is likely to be batting-friendly. The ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batsmen to play shots on the up. While the fast bowlers might find some movement with the new ball, there may be some turn for the spinners as well. A score of around 280 could well be par at the venue.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GUJ vs AND)

Dream11 Team for Gujarat vs Andhra - Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ricky Bhui, Het Patel, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Chirag Gandhi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Chintan Gaja, Karan Patel, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Captain: Ricky Bhui; Vice-captain: Karan Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ricky Bhui, Het Patel, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Priyank Panchal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Karan Patel, Shoaib Md Khan, KV Sasikanth, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel

Captain: Hanuma Vihari; Vice-captain: Arzan Nagwaswalla