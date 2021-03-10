GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match - Mar 11, 2021

Gujarat will take on Uttar Pradesh in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Gujarat have been superb in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning every game they have played in the domestic 50-over tournament. Be it with the bat or ball, the Priyank Panchal-led side have been impressive. Gujarat might be slight favorites to win Thursday's semi-final encounter.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, have lost just one game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. Despite being put under pressure at times, they have always found a way out. This never-say-die attitude could propel Karan Sharma and his men into the Vijay Hazare Trophy final at the expense of Gujarat.

Squads to choose from

Gujarat: Priyank Panchal (c), Dhruv Raval, Chirag Gandhi, Het Patel, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Tejas Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Mehul Patel, Bhargav Merai, Siddharth Desai, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Rahul V Shah, Manan Hingrajia

Uttar Pradesh: Karan Sharma (c), Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan, Almas Shaukat, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Aryan Juyal, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Purnank Tyagi

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat: Priyank Panchal (c), Dhruv Raval (wk), Chirag Gandhi, Het Patel, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Rahul V Shah, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma (c), Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav (wk), Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan

Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh

Date: March 11th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

Three Vijay Hazare Trophy games have been played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium so far. The ball usually comes on to the bat nicely, making it a batting-friendly wicket. While batting first, the scores at the venue have been 287, 299 and 280. While a chasing team emerged victorious once, the other two games were won by the side batting first. There is likely to be some assistance for the fast bowlers early on and spinners might find some turn as well as the match progresses. Overall, 280-300 could be a match-winning total here.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GUJ vs UP)

Dream11 Team for Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh - Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Het Patel, Dhruv Raval, Priyank Panchal, Abhishek Goswami, Priyam Garg, Karan Patel, Karan Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Sharma

Captain: Karan Sharma; Vice-captain: Het Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Het Patel, Upendra Yadav, Ripal Patel, Priyank Panchal, Priyam Garg, Karan Patel, Karan Sharma, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi

Captain: Priyank Panchal; Vice-captain: Arzan Nagwaswalla