GUL vs ABD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 10, 2024

The 28th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Gulf Giants (GUL) square off against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, February 10.

The Gulf Giants have won three games on the trot, with their recent win coming against MI Emirates. The batters did a decent job of posting 158 on the board. The bowlers then held their nerves and restricted the Emirates to 153/7 to win the game by five runs.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, meanwhile, lost to the Sharjah Warriors in their previous fixture after three straight wins. The batters never got going after being put in to bat as they got bundled out on 94. The Warriors then chased down the total in the 14th over with seven wickets in hand.

Ahead of the GUL vs ABD game on Saturday, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Chris Jordan (GUL) – 8.5 Credits

Chris Jordan in action (Image Courtesy: X/Gulf Giants)

Chris Jordan was outstanding for the Gulf Giants in their win over the MI Emirates. He came out to bat in the 18th over and remained unbeaten on nine off five balls to take his side to 158/7. Defending it, he was brilliant with the ball and helped his side win the game by five runs.

Jordan dismissed Andre Fletcher and well-set Kieron Pollard and helped his side storm back into the contest. He registered figures of 2/21 in his three overs. He can contribute with both bat and ball and you can rely on him to fetch you points on Satuday.

#2 Imad Wasim (ABD) – 7.5 Credits

Imad Wasim celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

Imad Wasim has been impressive for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ongoing ILT20 2024. The left-arm spinner has picked up 10 wickets in nine games at an average of 22. He has played a key role for them in the competition.

In their last game against the Sharjah Warriors, Imad departed on four but bowled beautifully. He picked the wickets of Niroshan Dickwella and Liam Livingstone and conceded only 20 runs in his four overs. He is a good pick as captain for your Dream11 side for the GUL vs ABD game.

#1 James Vince (GUL) – 9 Credits

James Vince in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/International League T20)

James Vince, the Gulf Giants skipper, is back scoring runs for his side. He was fantastic in their win over MI Emirates. Opening the batting, Vince held the innings nicely from one end and brought up a well-compiled fifty.

Vince hit seven boundaries and a six to score 59 off 41 balls. Vince has amassed 248 runs in nine fixtures so far in the competition and is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the GUL vs ABD clash on Saturday.

