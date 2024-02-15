GUL vs DUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 15, 2024

The second Qualifier of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Gulf Giants (GUL) lock horns with the Dubai Capitals (DUB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, February 15.

The Gulf Giants suffered a loss at the hands of the MI Emirates in the first Qualifier. After Emirates posted 163/7 batting first, the Giants were bundled out for 118, losing the game by 45 runs.

The Dubai Capitals, meanwhile, beat the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders convincingly in the Eliminator. After posting 188 on the board batting first, the bowlers stepped up and knocked over the Knight Riders for a mere 103 to win the game by 85 runs.

The winner of the GUL vs DUB clash will qualify for the final to face the MI Emirates. Ahead of the second qualifier, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Daniel Worrall (GUL) – 7.5 Credits

Daniel Worrall in action (Image Courtesy: X/Gulf Giants)

Daniel Worrall of Gulf Giants was fantastic with the ball in the first Qualifier. He bowled beautifully with the new ball and blew away the MI Emirates' top order, dismissing Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, and Andre Fletcher.

Worrall registered figures of 3/15 in his four overs and helped his side restrict the Emirates to 163/7. As the pacers are getting plenty of assistance while bowling with the new ball, Worrall is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the GUL vs DUB clash.

#2 Sam Billings (DUB) – 8.5 Credits

Sam Billings in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sam Billings played a key role in the Dubai Capitals' win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the Eliminator. Walking out to bat at No. 5, the Capitals skipper played a fantastic knock of 46* off 26 balls with the aid of two fours and as many sixes to power his side to 188/5.

Billings has scored 280 runs in 11 outings in the ILT20 2024 so far and averages 31.11. With the kind of form he is in, you can rely on him to fetch you valuable points in the second Qualifier.

#1 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sikandar Raza is having a phenomenal competition with both the bat and ball for the Dubai Capitals. He played a key role in the Capitals qualifying for the playoffs before once again stepping up against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the Eliminator.

Raza played an outstanding cameo of 19-ball 40 before taking two wickets for 27 runs off his four overs. Raza is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the GUL vs DUB encounter on Thursday.

