GUL vs DUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 27, 2024

The 11th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Gulf Giants (GUL) lock horns with the Dubai Capitals (DUB). This high-octane GUL vs DUB contest will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday (January 27).

After winning the first game, the Gulf Giants have lost two and are looking to gain some momentum. They succumbed to a defeat at the hands of the Desert Vipers in their last game.

The Giants posted 160 on the board after being put in to bat first. The bowlers then failed to defend the total to lose the game by six wickets.

The Dubai Capitals, meanwhile, got back to winning ways after losing their second game. They beat the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders convincingly in their last fixture. The bowlers struggled as they conceded 183 before their batters stepped up and chased it down in just 16.1 overs.

The Giants will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday whereas the Capitals will be eager to grab their third win of the ILT20 2024. Ahead of the GUL vs DUB clash, here are the three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Chris Lynn (GUL) – 8.5 credits

Chris Lynn in action (Image Courtesy: X/Gulf Giants)

Chris Lynn of Gulf Giants was fantastic in their loss against the Desert Vipers. After being asked to bat first, the Giants lost both their openers early in the innings but Lynn stood tall against the Vipers. He showed his experience and brought up a well-composed fifty.

Lynn scored 63 off 42 balls before falling in the 13th over. Lynn hit seven boundaries and three maximums. He is a vital cog in the Giants’ batting lineup and is a good pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the GUL vs DUB clash.

#2 Sam Billings (DUB) – 8.5 credits

Sam Billings in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sam Billings played a match-winning knock for the Dubai Capitals against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Chasing a stiff target of 184, Billings held the innings nicely for the Capitals to keep the Knight Riders at bay.

Billings hit nine boundaries and a six to score 67 off just 35 balls. He fell in the 15th over but his knock helped the Capitals get across the line in 16.1 overs. Billings is a consistent performer in white-ball cricket and you can rely on him to fetch you points in the GUL vs DUB game.

#1 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 credits

Sikandar Raza celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sikandar Raza continues to contribute for the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 2024. He played a magnificent cameo in their win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He batted at five while chasing 184 and played a thunderous knock of 43 off just 29 balls.

Raza hit five maximums in his entertaining knock before falling when his side needed just four runs to win. He also bowled an economical spell of 0-12 in his two overs and is a very good pick for your Dream11 side for the fixture on Saturday.

