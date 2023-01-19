GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 8

The eighth match of the ILT20 2023 will see Gulf Giants (GUL) taking on the Dubai Capitals (DUB) on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUL vs DUB Dream11 prediction.

The Gulf Giants have had a good start to their ILT20 campaign, winning both of their games so far. While captain James Vince has led from the front with the bat, the likes of Rehan Ahmed and Sanchit Sharma have delivered the goods on the bowling front.

They are next up against the Dubai Capitals, whose lone loss so far came at the hands of the Giants. Like their opponents, the Capitals have relied on their captain Rovman Powell on the batting front, although much is expected of their bowling attack.

With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game is on the cards in Sharjah.

GUL vs DUB Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 8

The Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals will lock horns in the eighth match of the ILT20 2023 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUL vs DUB, ILT20 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: 19th January 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

GUL vs DUB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gulf Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Giants.

Gulf Giants probable playing 11

James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope/Liam Dawson, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Rehan Ahmed, Aayan Afzal Khan/CP Rizwan, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson and Sanchit Sharma.

Dubai Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Capitals.

Dubai Capitals probable playing 11

Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Rovman Powell (c), Sikandar Raza, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Hazrat Luqman, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Akif Raja.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ollie Pope (2 matches, 18 runs, Average: 9.00)

Ollie Pope has scores of 18 and 0 in the Gulf Giants' top order this season. Although he is not known for his white-ball talents, Pope has a decent average and strike rate of 31.02 and 134.73, respectively. With the Englishman due for a big score, he is a handy addition to your GUL vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (2 matches, 86 runs, SR: 159.26)

Rovman Powell has been sensational for the Capitals this season with 86 runs in two matches. He has a strike rate of 159.26, taking on the pacers with some success. With Powell also chipping in with his medium pace, he is a must-have in your GUL vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rehan Ahmed (2 matches, 35 runs, 4 wickets)

Rehan Ahmed has been brilliant with both the bat and ball heading into the game. He picked up three wickets against the Dubai Capitals in the previous game and topped it off with a handy cameo at the top of the order. Although he may not open the batting this time around, Rehan's bowling skills alone make him a valuable pick for your GUL vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mujeeb ur Rahman (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 13.00)

Mujeeb ur Rahman has been the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals, picking up four wickets in two matches. He has an average of 13.00 this season and impressed in the reverse fixture against the Giants. With the conditions favoring Mujeeb, he is a top pick for your GUL vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

GUL vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn is set to play his first match in ILT20 and comes into the tournament on the back of a brilliant BBL stint. Lynn scored 416 runs in 11 matches at a brilliant average of 41.60. He has ample experience playing in UAE conditions and should be a brilliant captaincy choice in your GUL vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

Joe Root

Joe Root has 32 runs in two matches this season, showing glimpses of form. He is an experienced campaigner with a T20I average of 35.72 with five fifties in 30 innings. With the English batter due for a big score for the Capitals, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your GUL vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats James Vince 148 runs in 2 matches Joe Root 32 runs in 2 matches Rovman Powell 86 runs in 2 matches Richard Gleeson 2 wickets in 2 matches Rehan Ahmed 4 wickets in 2 matches

GUL vs DUB match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 8

Richard Gleeson has been decent in ILT20 so far with two wickets to his name. He had figures of 2/22 in the reverse fixture, impressing in the death overs. Given his form and ability, Gleeson could be a game-changing selection in your GUL vs DUB Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, click here!

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ollie Pope

Batters: Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Joe Root (vc), Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Richard Gleeson, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rehan Ahmed

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince (vc), Joe Root, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza (c)

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rehan Ahmed

