GUL vs EMI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 8, 2024

The 26th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Gulf Giants (GUL) take on the MI Emirates (EMI). The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this GUL vs EMI clash on Thursday (February 8).

The Gulf Giants have won two games on the trot, with their recent win coming against the Dubai Capitals. The batters struggled their way to 126/9 after being asked to bat first. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Capitals on 107 to win the game by 19 runs.

The MI Emirates, on the other hand, are also coming off a win. The batters did a fantastic job of posting 188 on the board. With the ball in hand, they kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and restricted the Desert Vipers to 158/8 to win by 30 runs.

Ahead of the GUL vs EMI contest, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Chris Lynn (GUL) – 8.5 Credits

Chris Lynn in action (Image Courtesy: X/Gulf Giants)

Chris Lynn is one of the top five leading run-scorers in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. The right-handed batter from Gulf Giants has amassed 244 runs in six outings, averaging 40.67 in the competition.

Lynn missed out against the Dubai Capitals in their last game. He fell on one of six balls but will be looking to get back to scoring runs in their upcoming fixture against the MI Emirates.

#2 Kusal Perera (EMI) – 7.5 Credits

Kusal Perera in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Kusal Perera of MI Emirates is having a fantastic time in the ILT20 2024. Representing MI Emirates, the southpaw has scored 232 runs in six games. He has been averaging 38.67 in the tournament and is striking at 165.71. He gave MI Emirates a solid start against the Desert Vipers.

Opening the batting, Perera hit eight boundaries and a maximum to score 65 off 46 balls. He fell in the 16th over which helped them get to 188. With the kind of form Perera is in, you can rely on him to fetch you points in the GUL vs EMI encounter.

#1 Trent Boult (EMI) – 9 Credits

Trent Boult celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Defending 189 against the Desert Vipers, the MI Emirates did an outstanding job with the ball in hand. They restricted the Vipers to 158/8 to win the game by 30 runs.

Trent Boult had a decent outing. Boult bowled with the brand-new cherry and was a bit expensive but picked up the big wicket of Alex Hales.

He conceded 45 runs in his four overs but has been bowling beautifully in the competition. Boult has grabbed 13 scalps in eight outings so far and is a good pick for the GUL vs EMI clash.

