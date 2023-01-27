GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the ILT20 2023 will see the Gulf Giants (GUL) take on the MI Emirates (EMI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, January 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUL vs EMI Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

The Gulf Giants are having a good time in the tournament. They have managed to win four of their six matches and are currently at the top of the table with nine points under their belt. The Giants' last match against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates are currently third in the points table with six points in five matches. The Emirates are coming into the match on the back of a defeat against the Desert Vipers in their last match by seven wickets. They will try to win this match and keep themselves in the race to qualify for the next round.

GUL vs EMI Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 17

The Gulf Giants and MI Emirates will lock horns in the 18th match of the ILT20 2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUL vs EMI, ILT20 2023, Match 18

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

GUL vs EMI pitch report for ILT20 2023, Match 18

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been good for batting, especially in the second innings. A total of over 180 runs has also not looked safe on the pitch. The team winning the toss might look to field first in the match.

Last five matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 4

Average first innings score: 168

Average second innings score: 165

GUL vs EMI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gulf Giants Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Gulf Giants Probable Playing XI

Rehan Ahmed, James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Tam Banton (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Chris Jordon, Sanchit Sharma, and Richard Gleeson.

MI Emirates Team/Injury News

No major updates.

MI Emirates Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem, Vrittya Aravind, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Bradley Wheal.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran (5 Matches, 165 Runs, SR: 139.83)

The West Indian wicketkeeper has been in good touch this tournament. Pooran is looking to play the role of the middle-over enforcer for the team. He will be a great choice from the wicketkeeper category in this match.

Batter

James Vince (5 Matches, 229 Runs, SR: 150.65)

James Vince has been leading the Gulf Giants from the front. He has been playing a crucial role for the team in the opening spot. Vince has looked in good touch and is a great pick for the match.

All-rounder

Kieron Pollard (5 Matches, 225 Runs and 2 wickets, SR: 177.16 and Economy Rate: 11.20)

Much like his opposite number, Pollard has been leading the MI Emirates from the front in this tournament. He has scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 177.16 and is looking in lethal form.

Bowler

Chris Jordan (5 Matches, 10 wickets, Economy: 8.17)

The English death-over specialist has been very effective for the Giants in this tournament. He has been bowling in death overs and is picking up crucial wickets for his team.

GUL vs EMI Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has been in brilliant form with the bat in this tournament. His outstanding striking form makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

James Vince

The Gulf Giants skipper has been in great form with the bat this tournament. Vince's form in the tournament makes him one of the safest choices for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Five Must-picks with player stats for GUL vs EMI

Dream11 Prediction Team

Players Stats Fantasy Points Kieron Pollard 225 Runs in 5 Matches 402 David Wiese 7 Wickets in 5 Matches 322 James Vince 229 Runs in 5 Matches 355 Nicholas Pooran 165 Runs in 5 Matches 280 Chris Jordan 10 Wickets in 5 Matches 421

GUL vs EMI match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 18

The pitch will be good for batting and is expected to get better as the game progresses. So, keeping more batters, especially those who can hit big, might be a good choice for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, David Wiese

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Jordan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, David Wiese

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Jordan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Poll : 0 votes